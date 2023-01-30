It’s happened again. A young black man, Tyre Nichols, has died as the result of an interaction with the police. The interaction started as a traffic stop, as do so many of these incidents, but quickly escalated to a violent beating resulting in Mr. Nichols’ death three days later.
The video recordings of the event are shocking to say the least, but what really got my attention in this and other similar cases is that the officers knew they were being recorded. In this case, the events were recorded by their own body cameras and at least one security camera in the area.
People are usually on their best behavior when they know they are being recorded. So then why do some police officers engage in absolutely outrageous behavior even when they know they are being recorded? Derek Chauvin stared directly into a camera lens while kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. The Memphis officers had to turn their body cameras on before they beat Mr. Nichols to death. They knew they were being recorded.
This indicates to me that there is a culture within some police departments that leads officers to believe that actions such as these are acceptable, or if they are not acceptable there will be little or no consequences.
Unfortunately, they are correct in that belief due in part to a rather odd U.S. Supreme Court ruling that resulted in a legal precedent called “qualified immunity.” Without getting into the details of qualified immunity, I’ll just say that it makes it very difficult, if not impossible, to hold police accountable for their actions through the civil courts. It is almost impossible to successfully sue the police in court. The vast majority of these suits are dismissed out of hand based on qualified immunity.
Another factor that works against holding police accountable is that in most cases the police investigate themselves. All too often the result is, “We investigated ourselves and found we did nothing wrong.” Even when they find wrongdoing, the result is often suspension with pay, otherwise known as paid vacation. The thin blue line protects its members from the consequences of their actions.
My proposal to improve this situation is twofold:
1. End qualified immunity for police officers and hold the police accountable for their actions just like everyone else. Colorado, Connecticut, New Mexico and even New York City have done so. There have been several attempts in the U.S. Congress to do so but none have passed so far. Virginia should take action on this in the next session.
2. Do not allow the police to investigate themselves. Mandate the establishment of some sort of “citizen oversight bodies” to investigate police misconduct and discipline officers who they determine break the rules. The Virginia legislature passed a weak version of this in 2020, but it is optional for cities and only applies to local police departments and not to county sheriffs or state law enforcement agencies. To be truly effective, this needs to provide civilian oversight for all state and local law enforcement agencies. Needless to say, this is almost universally opposed by the various law enforcement agencies, but the practice of the police investigating themselves needs to stop.
John Taylor is a resident of Winchester.
