There has been so much in the news about abortion since Roe versus Wade was reversed. I am always thinking of ways to make restrictions on abortion more acceptable to the women who rightfully believe their wombs should be a part of the conversation.
Pro-choice advocates acknowledge women’s right to choose even if it results in the death of their children and there is no scientific doubt that human life begins at conception. Pro-life advocates suggest that the right to life is independent of a woman’s right to choose, but places incredible demands on the mother.
I am pro-life but I think there are many ways to make women less likely to choose abortion. There are already hundreds, maybe thousands, of pro-life organizations that promise, and almost always deliver on their promises, to help women with unwanted pregnancies carry their unborn children to term. Some of these women will continue to be their child’s mother and some equally compassionate mothers will adopt out to an eager infertile couple praying for a child.
What I suggest in addition to the above may not have been suggested before — at least I don’t know of it. I think a woman who thinks she has been impregnated by a certain man has the right to monetary compensation provided by the man if testing shows he is the father. Hopefully, the couple would marry, but if not, the man would carry the financial burden of the pregnancy and the care of the child to the age of 18. If nothing else most men would become more conscientious in regard to their sexual relationships with women.
If the man declares bankruptcy, the state would provide the compensation knowing that with the decrease in pregnancies among the current generation of fertile couples, along with the thousands of abortions, there will be a need for more employees than will otherwise be available in the near future if low pregnancy rate and high abortion rates continue to reduce prospective employees.
Of course, there is another solution that is much better, i.e., committed love before sex. We live in a society where love is often divorced from sex, and we are not better for it. Even loving couples often believe that they need to test their sexual compatibility before commitment. I believe sex should be the consummation of love after the commitment of marriage. We know for a fact that men and women who live together before marriage are more likely to divorce. Commitment before sex is a much stronger indicator of a happy marriage than testing our sexual compatibility before commitment. In fact, sexual intercourse has for millennia been the consummation of marital love, and we were no worse for it before the sexual revolution of the 60s and 70s.
For those with an insatiable urge for sexual gratification apart from commitment there is always masturbation. Nowhere in the Bible is there a sanction against masturbation, though I can tell you from personal experience that marital bliss is more satisfying.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
