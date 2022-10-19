Comments sometimes made by those submitting opinions and responding to others’ opinions in The Star that mention “newcomers” to the Shenandoah Valley have been overwhelmingly negative towards the new immigrants. These comments have been often presented as fact, not just opinion, and writers have made presumptions that are not substantiated.
Take Trilogy at Lake Frederick, an age-restricted (over 55) community, currently with 756 homes. Most residents are retired or semi-retired.
The most common tone I’ve noticed has been that our residents are elitist snobs living behind a ‘gilded gate’ (gated community comes up often) and therefore shouldn’t have an opinion on how things are run here. In fact, we’re not a gated community: We are a community with gates because the developer put those gates in years ago due to our roads here being private roads, not maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation. These are not security gates and the gate attendant (part-time and on one side of our community only) is there as a “greeter” to tell visitors how to get to the sales office and/or our public restaurant, not as a security guard.
There are benefits to you to having us live here: We pay the same county and state taxes as everyone else, so we are helping pay for public schools. We don’t have school-age children, so you don’t have to build new schools for us. We help pay for roads in your neighborhoods, but we pay for all of the roads in our neighborhood. We employ local workers on a large scale, and since most of us are retired, we’re not taking jobs away from you. Our management company employs 93 people here; we contract with two local lawn/landscape companies, there are contractors/builders for new homes, plus all the people the residents hire privately.
More benefits: It is our residents who did virtually all the work on putting in a trail around Lake Frederick that the developer was supposed to do. It’s our residents who organize a twice-a-year volunteer cleanup at the lake, getting rid of all the trash left behind by visitors, because DFW doesn’t do it. We have regular donation drives to benefit local charities (currently, we’re collecting for the Community Baby Shower and also CCAP). Many of our residents volunteer for local groups (food pantry, homeless shelter, adult literacy, environmental groups, etc.) and we have regular blood drives. I imagine we do more than any other community in the area our size because we want to, and we have more time to do it.
Not everyone here is in agreement politically. Those of us who agree that people should all be treated fairly and that we should elect people who also feel that way are voting for Jennifer Lewis for Congress. Her background shows she is a compassionate person and one who promotes inclusion. I believe Jennifer will represent the 6th District with integrity and fairness to all the people living here.
Robin Lynch is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.