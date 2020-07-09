JOHN FOX
Interesting that the BLM mob supported by Democrats wants to destroy the history of the greatest country that God has created on this planet. Yet the historical group that should be deconstructed is the very party that promoted slavery, supported Jim Crow laws and fought against the civil rights movement — the Democrat party. If we are going to shred our history then why should the Democrat party slink away unscathed?
This brainless move to remove Confederate statues, presidential statues, etc., in the name of BLM, founded by self-professed Marxists and based on a lie [“hands up don’t shoot”], really wants to destroy the very foundation of America and create anarchy. In my opinion the group is godless.
For any Democrats left in Winchester who can assess facts: Why is most of the mayhem in cities controlled by your mayors? If BLM is really about saving black lives, then why isn’t the staggering death toll in Chicago in June, mostly black on black murder, on the front pages of newspapers every day? Why does the federal government promote the dissolution of families especially in the black community with 70% of black children born today to single mothers? Why is the NYC murder rate up 21% and shootings up 46% in 2020, yet the Democrat mayor DeBlasio just cut the NYPD budget by $1 billion? Why does your party want to defund police all over the country? Guess where a lot of people will not want to visit with their families? Why is it okay to carry a BLM sign and then bunch up with protesters when the rest of us are told to social distance and stay at home?
How will removing historical monuments or changing street names [Jubal Early Drive] help a single black person? Will the ensuing urban anarchy help them? It won’t because you have elected a lot of godless leaders who are only interested in power and money. Do you think our real enemies, the Chinese and Russians, are happy with all the unrest and are they perhaps helping to fund it?
Where are church leaders during this chaos? If I am guilty of some type of hidden racism then how about granting me and other Americans who never owned any slaves forgiveness like Jesus Christ talked about in the Bible. And too many white liberals are so busy clapping themselves on the back because they are “woke” that they fail to look in the mirror and see the huge plank sticking out of their own eye!
The mainstream media is the true villain here, because if they reported the facts instead of their own Democrat opinions then a lot of “useful idiots” wouldn’t be hanging on statues trying to pull them down into the dustbin of hell.
And why are most Republican leaders silent on all of this?
John Fox is a resident of Winchester.
(3) comments
Lots of blame for the evil democrats in this piece and I've no doubt some is justified. There's blame all around. Why don't we try to come up with solutions? By blaming BLM, democrats, and marxists and ignoring white supremacist groups that are becoming bolder, white fear of blacks doing everyday things, then touting "black on black" crime (which is simply "crime",) you're not constructively addressing the issues. Indeed, by yammering about BLM and black on black crime (which is crime), you're blaming the black citizes. And round and round we go. Let's get off the blame bandwagon and just do something.
Ah yes... American exceptionalism... Great way to start off the day.
I am not aware of any other country that celebrates the losing side of a failed rebellion like the US. The Lost Cause mythology and the battle flag fetish is uniquely American...and uniquely infantile as well. If America is a country of winners, why do we celebrate the biggest loss we suffered?
Shelby Foote, the noted Civil War author, was once asked in an interview, "Why is the South still obsessed with the War?" He proceeded to tell a tale of a rough childhood, getting in a lot of fights as a kid. The only fights he remembered, he said, were the ones he lost and the ones he fought in his backyard. Good parallel, especially the childhood part. As an adult, he never dwelt upon those losses, blaming them on other and making himself out to be the hero. We should do the same.
Time to let go of the past, kids.
Speaking of kids, you didn't address any of the points made by Mr. Fox, just veered off topic, sharing about an author who wasn't mentioned in the comment. Why hold onto a party that arose out of the Civil war, the Democrats, a party whose roots were in the KKK. Why pick & choose which part of history you want to abolish?
Yes, before you choose to demean me for not choosing to comment with my real name, or put quotations around Mr., at least address the points of the comment, if you really have something useful to say.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.