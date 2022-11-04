BERNARD SWOPE
There are currently two polarized positions (uniquely also politically polarized) regarding climate science. I will outline the progressive position and introduce an alternative concept — Human Flourishing.
Progressive anti-capitalist coalition
Masterminded by elite progressive billionaires of the World Economic Forum and leaders of the United Nations.
Goals: Political power, global governance, wealth redistribution. Personally unconcerned about climate change, but exploited this politically manufactured climate crisis to their advantage. Industrialized countries must de-industrialize. Developing countries must be prevented from industrializing by denying them fossil fuels. Penance payments totaling $100 billion pledged by wealthy countries to mollify poor countries. Rapid transition of grid to renewables. Fossil fuels eliminated. Net zero carbon by 2050.
Rest of coalition — Well-meaning true believers. Save the planet!
Radical environmentalists, liberals/progressives, Democratic Party, the mainstream media, Pope Francis.
Beliefs: Environment more important than humans. FFCO2 is pollutant causing catastrophic warming. Climate science settled because 97% consensus scientists agree. Oppose nuclear and hydroelectric.
Human Flourishing
Moral Philosopher Alex Epstein 2014 “The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels” and 2022 “Fossil Future” argues we must use more, not less, fossil fuels for Human Flourishing.
The Industrial Revolution replaced low productivity human labor with high productivity machines fueled by fossil fuels. Human Flourishing followed with marked decrease in poverty, increase in life expectancy, income, clean water, medical care and population from 1 billion in 1804 to present 8 billion.
Mechanization allowed extra time for creative minds to create, innovate, conduct research and produce technological advances. More importantly, our constitutional republic guaranteed individual political freedom and liberty, and capitalism’s economic environment encouraged entrepreneurship, not possible in collective anti-capitalist regimes.
Flawed anti-human progressive position
Unimpacted nature is portrayed as Garden of Eden, friendly and delicately balanced.
Human impact is immoral and must be minimized to maintain balance. In reality, nature is violent and merciless, “red in tooth and claw,” deficient in resources for survival and constantly changing. Our goal is not to save the planet from humans, but improve the planet for Human Flourishing.
Significant productive impact is necessary to make the planet human-friendly. This requires energy. Fortunately, nature has supplied abundant deposits of naturally stored, concentrated, low-cost reliable fossil fuel energy. The cost of energy determines the livability of the world. One billion people are without electricity. Four billion have limited access. It is immoral to deny developing countries access to low cost, reliable energy.
We are told there is a climate crisis, yet Human Flourishing has never been better.
Climate-related deaths have plummeted 98% in last 100 years. One hundred million people safely live below sea level. We have experienced 1.1 C warming the past 170 years.
Continued fossil fuel use will have a mild, manageable CO2 warming effect. The benefits of fossil fuels far outweigh side effects. It is not reckless to increase C02. It is reckless to eliminate fossil fuels and mandate rapid transition to renewables with no reliable backup in place.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
