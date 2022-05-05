Imagine having Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases put together. Basically, nerve cells in the brain slowly deteriorate, shortening your life. The areas of the brain that are hurt control movement, memory, speaking, emotion, and thinking. Most notably is a symptom called chorea, or, involuntary jerking movements. Recently, a new drug (valbenazine) has shown promise in treating chorea, but more work is needed.
In the United States, nearly 40,000 people are living with Huntington’s. These numbers may be small in comparison to some other diseases, but it’s critical we do more to help. Rare diseases like Huntington’s tend to get overshadowed. But in fact, rare diseases like Huntington’s should be more well-known, and should be viewed as a public health problem; otherwise, more treatments or even a cure will not come.
Huntington’s disease is known generally within small circles, particularly families that are impacted by it that became friends, or in neurological centers and research facilities. One organization dedicated to the advocacy and education of Huntington’s disease is called the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. They connect people to resources like genetic testing centers, long-term care, genetic counselors, information on ongoing clinical trials and how to sign up for one, as well as working in conjunction with other organizations around the country and world. They have their own youth chapter called the HDSA National Youth Alliance, which provides specific resources to young people.
Rare diseases like Huntington’s shouldn’t be at the bottom of the list in a public health perspective, and the only way that will change is if we decide it is important enough to focus on research and finding a cure. For more information about Huntington’s disease and to make a donation toward this critical cause, please visit www.hdsa.org.
Samantha Pugh is a resident of Winchester.
