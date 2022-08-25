CURT HARVEY
Debt cancellation — government speak which means the taxpayers are assuming your loan. Also known as pandering or buying votes.
Hi, all of you student debt holders who are anxiously awaiting the cancellation of your student loan debt.
Please notice that I did not say college graduates. That part is important, because a significant percentage of those with student loan debt do not have a degree, for many lacked the ability to earn one in the first place.
If I may, please let me expand this missive to include those who hold other types of loans. Car loans, mortgages, pay day loans, back taxes to the IRS, massive debt to the hospital that saved your life, and even more massive debt to the hospital who kept your already decaying loved one on life support for weeks, months or years.
I, the folks listed above and all of those who did not come to mind when I wrote that list, are asking you to look each one of us in the eye and explain why we go to work every day and come home dead on our feet so we can pay your student loan(s).
Did you wake up this morning, invigorated by the notion that your efforts today were going to pay for an obligation sworn to by someone else? I didn’t think so. So why should I, and every other person who intends to honor their financial contracts, embrace the workday with any hint of altruism focused solely on your student debt.
I have no student debt because I never went to college, except one time to teach there. To reiterate; I did not cosign your loan, so why should my taxes pay your debt obligation?
RTFO agree 100%
