ROBERT SIGL
Enough is enough. We must come to our senses and face the truth of the situation. I have spent 21 years of my life as an officer in the United States Army. I have served and reported personally to presidents. I have had assignments in Europe, Canada, the Middle East, and served as a delegate to NATO, as well as the Pentagon. I never dreamed that I would ever have to write this letter, but after everything that has happened, I am compelled to speak. We are experiencing a devastating and frightening crisis as a nation. We can no longer make excuses.
We have elected a president who has disgraced us to our allies and the other nations of the world. We have elected a president who has fundamentally weakened the future of NATO. We have elected a president who has protected and admired dictators and enemies of our state.
As recent events revealed, the president is compromised and unfit to hold the office. He owes more than $400 million that he cannot pay, which comes due during the next administration. He even accepted more than $73 million from foreign nations during his first two years in office. He has cheated and lied on his income taxes for more than twenty years, paying less than most hard-working Americans. Simply put, he has defrauded the American people.
As the president lied about the severity of the coronavirus, thousands died. Even knowing the severity of the disease, he has continued to mislead and cast doubt. He has tried to discredit anyone who disagrees or exposes his lies, from top doctors fighting this virus, to former members of his cabinet who had the decency to speak the truth. In every action he has taken, from separating children from their families, to viciously pursuing legal action to destroy legislation that protects those of us who have preexisting health conditions, he puts himself and his interests first. He is amoral, corrupt, and totally self-serving. No president in the history of the United States deserves another term less than this president.
No one can run from these facts and realizations. No candidate can run as a Republican with Trump at the top of the ticket without condoning Trump’s corruption and immorality. Trump is the Republican Party. I could not vote for any council member, supervisor, or delegate who is running as a Republican because that candidate is either agreeing with, or excusing, the fraud, immorality, and lies of this president. If you are a candidate supporting and voting for Trump, you do not deserve the privilege to serve the citizens of Winchester or Frederick County.
Candidates who accept and encourage corruption and self- serving interests do not deserve your vote. As a former Republican for many years, I now implore you to vote the Democratic ticket. We need to take back our country so we can restore the dignity of the United States and once again stand as an example of democracy to the rest of the world.
Robert Sigl, Lt. Col., Retired, United State Army, is a resident of Frederick County.
(20) comments
First - thank you for your service Robert Sigl, Lt. Col. I would like to respectfully ask that Col. Sigl share the fact check he researched on the facts he listed.
I'm not the Col. but Trump is the source of the facts listed. Either directly or indirectly.
There is more evidence that Biden took $10M from China than there is evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. The current crop of Democrats have supported policies that release criminals back onto the streets with little to no supervision and then blame Trump for increased crime. They call for “common sense gun laws” but release convicted felons carrying firearms at protests. I spent 5 years in the pentagon dealing with this type of officer who assumes only his world view is accurate. His acceptance of unsourced negative information as gospel shows questionable curiosity especially when refuted by people who were actually there. Sorry, LT Col, this Col calls BS!
"there is none so blind as those who will not see”
for the tRump bootlicks, tRump, a bonafide draft dodger, called our military service men and women, "losers and suckers" for serving this nation. how do the bootlicks justify that..smh.
Biden also dodged the draft but he’s excused? The losers and suckers comment is unsourced but refutation by over 20 people there is well documented. While I can understand why people want to vote against Trump, I cannot fathom why anyone would vote for Biden. A man with 47 years of experience unhampered by any accomplishments.
Source: General Kelly, tRump's resigned Chief of Staff
Thank you Col. for your service. I'm dumbfounded by the replies and commments to this letter. Who are you willing to listen to if not this highly experienced veteran? Who are you to disagree with him and then berate him? He has earned this right. America is not perfect, but we continue to strive for "a more perfect union". The blatant disregard for truth and facts has gotten us into this situation. How is the current administrations record for telling the truth? How about the family of "advisors"? Under no president in recent history has there been so many people close to him that have been convicted of crimes? Rule and Order? HA! That's ironic. Don't we, as Americans, deserve representatives that don't openly lie to us? Do we not deserve representatives who are trustworthy? How about representatives who believe experts, such as Lt. Col. Sigl? When someone with this much experience speaks, we should listen. We deserve representatives who protect us and not just the top 1% of wealthy elites. I'm very confused why anyone would want to attach their name to a person who has such open disregard for everything America stands for. We are better than this! We pay our share of taxes; we denounce white supremacy in all forms; we don't put children in cages; we listen to experts because we are humble; we talk with and help our neighbors instead of demonizing them; we recognize that we are not perfect, but we strive to be better than we were yesterday; we set examples for our children; we set the example for the rest of the world.
Thank you Colonel for your service and the truth.
All too true. Thank you sir, for your letter and your service to our country.
Thank you for your service and for speaking out on this important topic. Hopefully, this election will bring about a much-needed course correction.
America has been internationally abused for decades. We used to be able to afford that. Now, we are tapped out with flooding across what should be sovereign borders, and a crippling and expanding debt from social programs of our own. Several key Democrats come to mind in regards to selling America to China. Clintons, Obama, AND Biden and family have aided a country that has vowed to rule the world by 2047. They are well on their way. Only President Trump has stood up for America, brow-beating perhaps, but demanding many other nations to step up to pay their own way with NATO. Only President Trump has attempted to hold China responsible for unleashing the novel coronavirus and covering it up, as well as industrial espionage and theft of intellectual property. Mr. Biden and his entire group of minions (or are they guiding him?) continue to call our sitting President the problem. A vote for “them” will have us trying to move forward with quick sand up to our chins and rising.
Thank you for your service sir. It is amazing how many republicans and former administration officials are standing up and speaking out. What you are telling us is not new, and a matter of public record or from Trump's own mouth. Basically we have a president who grifts constantly, along with his family. They don't want to go to jail, so let's pull out all the stops to cheat to win. Failed as a casino owner, failed at life itself. Amazing.
They are part of the swamp. Did you think they would be quiet? Remain anonymous? Not fight back with lies and false propaganda? Are you really that naïve? Never mind. The answer is obvious.
You didn't HAVE to do anything, colonel. But, it's still a somewhat free country, so thanks for sharing your pr0-Chinese, DNC talking points! It's not like we aren't hearing them on every single MSM channel or anything.... [rolleyes]
A lot of accusations with no evidence, substance or logic. Typical Trump-hater and/or Democrat. Will believe anything they see on the mainstream media. Watching too much CNN will make you stupid. Thanks for your service, Colonel. Now, wise up!
doc and goat boy serve a false "president/god" tRump and that is a sad state to be in. turn off faux news and that oan tRump propaganda. only then will your brain start functioning properly.
Watching CNN will make you stupid. Brown is living proof.
that coming from goat boy is a compliment and an endorsement for CNN. I personally watch them all ..CSPAN,MSNBC, CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC and for laughs faux news, oan and the other right wing scare shows and better than all of that, I read. try it goat boy.
Calling people “goat boy” shows you have little in the way of an intelligent argument against Bernie Mac. The Star should remove all posts that devolve into name calling.
