JULIE STAGGERS
Yesterday I saw something that I haven’t seen in awhile, the America and Americans that I recognize. I went to Shenandoah University for a COVID vaccine. Scheduling an appointment was easy and convenient. When I arrived at the Wilkens Center, security personnel and local police were directing traffic and telling people where to park. Transportation to the building door was available for individuals that could not walk far. Once inside, a smiling volunteer directed me and others where to go. No one was shoving, pushing or cutting the line. People were quite respectful and observing social distancing. Everyone was wearing a mask. No one had a painted face, a hat with antlers on it or a tee shirt embellished with hateful words. One elderly women was dressed in her Sunday best. I commented on how nice she looked. She told me that she had not been out of her house for two months, and she wanted to look good for her outing, and she sure did. My health history was checked twice by two different individuals to make sure that the vaccine was appropriate for me. The nurse administrating the shot was kind and courteous. Afterward, a Shenandoah University assistant professor answered my questions and directed me to widely spaced chairs to wait for fifteen minutes to see if there were any adverse reactions. Others patients were waiting also. Some looked at their phones while others watched the basketball practice that was taking place adjacent to the vaccination area. No one complained about having to wait to leave. No one left early. Everyone was just thankful to be there. When it came time to check out, a cheerful young man, probably an SU student, explained to me how to get an appointment for my second dose of vaccine. After I exited the building, a volunteer rode me back to my car in a golf cart. My appointment was at 2:50pm. I received my vaccination 10 minutes EARLY and was back in my car on the way back to work a 3:08 p.m.
The only disappointment of the day was that no national media was present to see what can be accomplished when American ingenuity and cooperation come together. No one waited hours in the cold for a vaccine. No one yelled angry words or destroyed property. A diverse group of people came together for a common cause, to fight the pandemic. If only those who stormed that Capitol last week could have tried this concept. Thank you Shenandoah University volunteers and thank you to whoever provided the vaccine for showing me that the America and Americans that I know and love are here in Winchester, a small town just 75 miles from the Capitol that I am proud to practice in.
Julie Staggers is an orthodontist in Winchester.
