Born in the mid-50s, I for one am proud of the positive strides our nation has made to afford all American’s equal rights with equal opportunities while diligently reducing discriminatory acts/practices.
I remember the sad days of segregation in our country. Separation in our schools and public establishments. Frankly it left me perplexed on why these practices existed; after all, we were all American citizens. Today, it pains me to see such blatant overt and selfish efforts by our elected officials to divide us as a people, by creating winners and losers based solely on skin color.
Nancy Pelosi declared social justice warfare against the current administration, asserting they want to make America White again. What a disingenuous statement by what most would consider to be a privileged white person who is in a position of high order, control, and worth millions. We don’t need people like her talking down her nose to people like us. We are the moral fiber that keeps America the land of the free and the home of the brave, not Ms. Pelosi and her minions.
We know that identity politics influences those individuals who are not well informed, or benefits those receiving financial support from special interest groups. Unfortunately, one concrete-thinking group of ideologues has assumed that pitting one group against another is a winning strategy to achieving political power.
Please, pay special attention to any and all responses from Kamala Harris and Corey Booker, both for the Democratic ticket for the next President. [E]very verbal response they provide is predicated on identity politics. Fact is, both Harris and Booker are members of Congress, and well-educated lawyers who evidently were not disadvantaged as a U.S. citizen. My parents raised us in a $12,000 home, and could not even afford to send me to an on-line amt school that cost $1,500.00, in 1970, let alone a major university.
Joe Biden was seen as a well-balanced, ideologically moderate politician when serving in Congress and as the vice president, but today his skin color is used against him, only because certain individuals for selfish political purposes wish to divide our nation by defaming their competition and diverting attention from the real issues facing our nation.
Creating distrust among us Americans is the real reason for current reparations discussion for sins against humanity that none of us ever committed, nor would ever approve of. Former President Barack Obama stated it correctly when he said “ I do not support reparations for slavery committed in our country during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, because if we make monetary restitution we fool ourselves into thinking the problem is gone. “ Barack Obama understands human behavior. His party should take a page out of his playbook.
Kamala Harris in her attack against Joe Biden stated: “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her onto public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.” Well now Sen. Harris, I was born in 1955, and raised in PA as a white male (blame my parents for that stigma), and I was bused to school every day in a non-segregated environment. What does that say about your state’s practices being 10 years behind the times, and your embraced ideology that promotes racial conflict for the sake of obtaining political divide?
(6) comments
Well said. I know exactly what you mean being born in same time era. Yes i know spelling and grammar are not correct, im a bigot, and write racist rants. Post something of substance about todays racism, not just belittling people who dont look at the world through your " liberal" eyes
How dare this Eddy character criticize our country. Send him back!!
[thumbup][thumbup]
Thank you, Mr. Eddy. Well said.
So you agree with this criticism of our country??? Go back to where you came from!
Where is Middleton? Or is he from Middletown? In any case, Mr. Eddy needs to get out more often to better understand the world we have created and the lingering consequences of Christian white racism on today’s population.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.