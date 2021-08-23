The Democratic Party today exists largely due to the mass media’s support for their agenda. For the most part, the mass media craft and produce stories in support of the liberal Democratic agenda, by selective reporting, non-reporting and fabrications. They deliberately avoid reporting negative aspects of liberal activities and actions. True, unbiased investigative reporting no longer exists. The Democratic base has no idea they aren’t well informed, since they don’t know what they don’t know.
The current administration has failed across the board in all they’ve touched. Against their oaths of office they have allowed an ongoing invasion across the border, undoing the effective policy of the recent past. They have worked to reduce oil, gas and coal mining, driving costs up and eliminating the US’s energy independence. Inflation is escalating due largely to out of control spending and inflated wages. The excessive and ongoing unemployment benefits has left a majority of businesses shorthanded, since it’s far more attractive to sit at home making more money than working.
Crime continues to increase in many cities, mostly governed by ineffective democratic leaders backed up by equally ineffective liberal governors. As noted by many, the cities with the worst gun violence have democratic governance and the strictest gun laws, so additional gun laws are not the solution. Reducing funding to police and not supporting the police is the wrong approach.
We now have a President that is becoming even more cognitively impaired by the day. He is unable to competently or intelligently discuss any situation and misquotes facts in virtually every statement. Joe Biden is wholly unqualified to be President, and the VP is equally a train wreck. Every day we wonder who is actually running the country, we all know it isn’t Joe, he’s just the guy sent out to read prepared statements.
It appears a small number of far-left liberal Democrats are driving the extreme socialistic agenda, while the majority of moderate Democrats refuse to push back. It appears reelection and party unity is a higher priority. Very, very few are speaking up or doing what’s right.
The efforts by 19 states so far to revise their voting laws is exactly the opposite of what the media and Democrats profess. The changes are to eliminate areas of voting fraud, such as mass mailing of ballots, 24-hour voting, drive by voting and lack of identification. The argument this suppresses anyone’s ability to vote in unfounded. Absentee ballots remain legal and available. Virtually every adult that is a US citizen, of any race has a government issued ID, but the liberals say it isn’t so.
The constant denial and hypocrisy noted by Democrats has worn very thin. Most won’t even discuss the issues, since they know their arguments are baseless in practice and economic reality. If anyone is working to destroy America, by radically changing it from its traditional values and norms — it’s the liberals. Socialism of the type they are pursuing has failed miserably everywhere it was tried.
George Thomas
Lake Frederick
An ignorant title by the misinforming. This letter serves no purpose other than revealing the depth of the ignorance.
Blame it on the Democrats and they will come.....blame in on the leftist socialist Marxist they will come. Blame it on hate for America and they will come. But certainly don't look at your own hypocritical, rewriting facts Magat crew. They raise money rewriting crapola like this: word salad alternative facts for all.
The Biden administration is getting Americans back to work, is vaccinating more and more people, and has been depositing money in the bank accounts of middle class families. Our economy is booming and a majority of Americans approve of President Biden -- something that was never true of Trump.
I share the agenda of the Democrats and I’m not media. Your statements are, of course, lies as that’s all you know.
I’m going to peek under your bed and tell you, “be afraid.” There are lots and lots of Democrats who will vote programs that are good for this country. We don’t wallow in a fantasy world of lies and conspiracies.
What exactly are your “traditional values and norms? Could they be the vicious, small minded, bigoted, hateful views of far right Christians? You think quoting Scripture can make their hatefulness ok? Even someone as evil as Satan can quote Scripture.
These same self righteous hypocrites than embrace a man who is a sociopath, a narcissist, a pathological liar, a racist, a bigot, and a sexual predator. Please point out in Scripture where that works. Trump is responsible through his incompetence and childish ego for many of the over 600,000 dead of Covid.
The Republicans are sniveling, groveling, cowardly, liars and are a threat to our democracy. Why would we want them running this country?
We don’t.
Burning and looting where?
Other than the desperate struggle to handle the dead and dying from Covid thanks to Trump, things have been quiet.
Were you asleep last summer?
During last years "peaceful protests," in Democrat controlled cities, over a billion $$$ in damage, thousands of small businesses, many minority owned, damaged or destroyed, 1500 in Minneapolis alone. About 40 directly killed. Other than that no burning and looting of course. And Trump killed 400,000 while in office and another 200,000+ with Covid after leaving office, right? If that's the case he must've also killed the other 3-1/2 million world wide. But wait, the Governor of NY (until tomorrow) was the Covid authority everybody praised wasn't he? He knew better than to send at risk seniors to the medical center and hospital ship Trump sent, and put them in nursing homes instead, and that worked out 😕. Then there was his admirable personal behavior...And aren't you proud of Trump's replacement's razor sharp and decisive leadership is handling things, most notably now in Afghanistan, and his VP's outstanding and outspoken concern for women there 🤔?
Liberals destroy everything they touch. In no particular order, public schools, run by liberals for the last 40 years. We went to praying and corporal punishment to boys in girls bathrooms. We went from teaching Latin in High School to to teaching remedial English in college. We want from #1 in education internationally to around 24. In Hollywood, we'nr gone from stars that fought for the country in WWII and Ricky and Lucy sleeping in different beds to the garbage we have today. Sports? The NBA has almost destroyed itself with wokeness, with the Finals enduring the lowest ratings ever, in a year when people were stuck inside looking for something to watch. Liberals have absolutely destroyed race relations. Racism was almost gone before obama, now we have BLM and other agitators burning and looting. The list goes on and on, and I could sit here all day and expound in it, but there is no denying, with concrete examples, that liberals destroy everything they touch.
[thumbup][thumbup] they call that collective pile of societal detritus progress Mr I, and are wrathful that any would oppose such obvious decline.
You’ll find that in school rankings, the red states rank quite low. Liberals didn’t do that. Where is the burning and looting? Racism almost gone before Obama? What world do you live in? So you didn’t see people of color waiting hours to be able to cast a vote? You didn’t see the gerrymandering of districts so their votes didn’t count? You didn’t know that people of color were being killed by police at a rate many times higher than their proportion of the population? Where were you?
"Most won’t even discuss the issues, since they know their arguments are baseless in practice and economic reality"
These comment sections are a wonderful example! [thumbup] But then, mental illness isn't rational or logical...
Well said Mr. Thomas. [thumbup][thumbup]
The Republican Party today exists largely due to the FOX New’s support for their agenda. For the most part, FOX NEWS and some others craft and produce stories in support of the conservative Republican agenda, by selective reporting, non-reporting and fabrications. FOX NEWS deliberately avoids reporting negative aspects of conservative Christian Republican activities and actions. True, unbiased investigative reporting no longer exists. The Republican base has no idea they aren’t well informed, since they don’t know what they don’t know.
See what I did there? That was so easy!
And then remind everyone how the Baby Trumps who couldn’t even get security clearances constantly handled government business on their private phones. They can sit in the same prison cells as Hilary.
Throw in a few Her Emails and Birther lines. Too yesterday? You plugged all the rest from the usual memo on Critical Republican Theatrics for this month.
Critical Republican Theatrics....look another made up race theory. But i lime this one! CRT. Lets get rid of the liberal trash
You can try with me first. Change your user name to your real name and I'll tell you when and where.
Mr. Nuri, Why do you waste your time on such a mentally ill person as Ranger? He’s now on my do not engage list as he’s a waste of my time. He spews lies and nonsense.
