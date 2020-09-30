ALIX COOPER
I well remember childhood Sunday dinners when Grandma would declare, “If you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything.” “Yeah, sure, Grandma,” I’d say, excusing myself to run outside with my neighborhood playmates.
Now older and wiser, I realize Grandma was right. What’s more, I realize that good health care, and good health care insurance, makes all the difference. For many it’s the difference between a comfortable life and a life of needless suffering or financial struggle; for some it’s the difference between life and death. Grandma was lucky. She had health problems aplenty, but she had excellent care and good insurance.
As we head into the November election, I, like many Americans, have health care on my mind.
Since the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or “ObamaCare”) was enacted in 2010, more than 20 million Americans have health coverage now than did before. But for how long? From the time he took office, Donald Trump has worked to dismantle the ACA — through statue, Executive Order and by nominating a Supreme Court Justice who is likely vote against the ACA when it’s challenged before the Court in November.
It’s mind boggling. All of these efforts to take away affordable health care are happening in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, one that has hit the United States disproportionately hard. This is a time when Americans need health care more than ever.
Thankfully, relief is at hand. Presidential candidate Joe Biden not only helped pass the ACA as Vice President, he has pledged to expand and improve the health care program so that all Americans have adequate health care coverage. Closer to home, quality affordable health care commands a position of high priority in the Democratic campaigns of Mark Warner (US Senate), Jennifer Wexton (US House of Representatives) and Irina Kanin (Virginia House of Delegates). Their Republican opponents don’t even mention health care on their campaign websites. Not a one.
My conclusion: if you care about your health and your health care, and that of your children, your neighbors and your grandmas, vote for Joe Biden for President, Mark Warner for U.S. Senator, Jennifer Wexton for U.S. Representative and Irina Kanin for Virginia Delegate this election.
"If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor" Barack Hussein Obama. Kenyan Muslim.
I and 90%+ of all Americans kept their doctor. Sorry your doctor use Obamacare as a loophole to drop you as a patient.
Vote Blue to restore decency and integrity in the white house. Haven't you all had enough of the racist golf playing pathological lying clown who calls himself tRump. He's an embarrassment to decent people.
“Who knew healthcare could be so complicated?” This was Trumps retort when asked why, after 4 years of trying to defeat the ACA, he had still not produced his own plan. There is NO plan by the GOP for replacing healthcare, just a promise to throw millions off healthcare and deny pre existing conditions. During a pandemic.
My ears hurt today. I wonder why?
Democrats had their chance with the so-called "Affordable Care Act", which has been an unmitigated disaster. It has done nothing for affordability and has made the quality of health care worse. No thanks to more Democrat healthcare meddling. LEAVE MY HEALTH CARE ALONE!
That "disaster" has insured 20,000,000 Americans, got rid of the preexisting insurance company scam, allowed our children to stay on our insurance until they are 26, forced insurance companies to spend 80% of premiums on medical care not executives salaries ... but hey why should everyone have health care seems to be your position. That's sad.
30,000,000 lost their health insurance. Thanks Democrats.
