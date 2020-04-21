On April Fools’ Day, I awakened to a literary hit job. Bill Fuller’s letter, “Stop publishing ‘dribble’,” wanted The Winchester Star’s editorial page to stop publishing commentaries like my, “The chickens are coming home to roost” (3/31/20), which he labeled “dribble.” He doesn’t want commentaries like mine published. Somehow, Fuller thinks he can tell The Star what it can publish.
What’s dribble? Fuller doesn’t say. It’s a glib, cute, meaningless word. I guess we’ll know it when we see it. His real complaint concerned his perception of my emotional insensitivity to the readers — “(not showing) respect for those suffering from (today’s) menace” — and since The Star published my commentary, it’s also insensitive by association. Evidently, I was too harsh. I guess we’re to avoid truth and reality when it makes people feel bad. Apparently, Fuller wants The Star to weigh on an emotional scale what he calls “every half-baked conspiracy theory,” “nonsensical theories blaming everything and everyone for whatever evil the author wants to champion,” and “these paranoid and preposterous delusions” before publishing only feel-good commentaries.
Do you know commentators who write to enhance readers’ feel-good emotional state? I don’t. For emotional uplifts, see comedians, psychologists, pastors, and possibly family and friends. My commentaries are emotionally neutral. They instill factual knowledge; advance issues, ideas, and arguments toward a logical conclusion; assist people in focusing their decision-making; and support like-minded people. For commentaries, use facts and evidence, not emotion and slander. For readers like Fuller who “can’t handle the truth” or are too emotionally sensitive, don’t read my commentaries, or The Star’s front page, or obituaries, for that matter. Stick to the funnies.
I thank Robert Anderson for his commentary, “More ‘dribble,” not less” (4/3/20) for informing us about Fuller’s being the chair of the Winchester and Frederick County Democrats. Aha! Now, I understand Fuller’s possible motivation — a Democrat worldview.
And what’s the Democrat worldview? It’s a view ensconced in emotion, not reason; where indoctrination overshadows education; where ideology subdues knowledge; where death (abortion) trumps life; where relativity replaces absolute values; a view in which the Constitution is an evolving document for Democrat Party expediency; and truth is whatever the Democrat Party socialist agenda needs it to be.
Also, as Democrat Fuller connotes in his letter, individual rights are optional. He has no qualm about writing a letter designed to deprive me of the right to freedom of speech. He has no problem interfering with The Star’s right to freedom of the press. Neither does Virginia’s Democrat government flinch from denying our freedoms of religion, of assembly, and right to bear arms. See the pattern?
In “The Chickens have come home to roost,” I summarized how the wishful thinking of Democrat presidents has enabled China to become America’s Frankenstein monster. Fuller identified no falsehoods in my commentary. He but blathered unhelpful accusations — ‘dribble.’ I’ll continue to write fact-supported commentaries. Should anyone find factual falsehoods in my commentaries, please comment; otherwise, save your ink.
(1) comment
Thanks again, Mr. Quimby. Many out here love your “dribble”. And now that real dribbler calls for an end to name-calling. That’s like calling an end to Democrats. It’s truly (watch out, cover your ears and hide the children: another Fact...) all they have.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.