Actions speak louder than words. On Oct. 29, there is a call for the community to come together and show their support to get water and ice facilities for our area. It’s a simple act of standing tall within a configuration that forms a human ice cream cone and eating an ice cream sandwich, all at the same time, with the other participants. It symbolizes a challenge similar to the one we have had in this area to get water and ice facilities.
It’s an invitation to be 2 For 2’s guest and show that we really need and want these facilities and are willing to solve it without raising our local taxes through our actions of doing this challenge and breaking two world records at the same time, at the same location, and on the same day.
Fire and rescue, neighborhoods, civic groups, churches, small businesses, Navy Federal employees, high school teams and clubs … Hear the call. Help break a world record by arriving at the Frederick County Fairgrounds by 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 and checking in to get your hooded shirt to put on and gather together to form a human ice cream cone shape.
Get your coworkers or your neighborhood and plan to stand together. Fifteen hundred are requested to overwhelmingly show the community support for these facilities. The last record was 478 individuals. We know we can break that record!
There will be a trunk or treat, music and food trucks to celebrate after the drone pictures are taken to record for history a community coming together and meeting a challenge.
It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Clearbrook, and make sure you look over at Carmeuse Mountain for an extra added gesture of support.
The Winchester Swim Team has been working with the 2 For 2 Foundation as their partner since February. We join the Friends of 2 For 2 in asking you to come out and make history.
Show the simple action of coming together for your kids and your kids’ kids. Bring your kids so they can witness actions and not just hear words. Teach them volunteerism and community spirit.
Be part of it and contact us by going online at 2for2foundation.org or facebook/2for2foundation.com. Mail in a donation to P.O. Box 1908 Winchester, VA, 22604.
Kelly Warnagiris is a member of the Winchester Swim Team.
