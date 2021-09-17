DAVE SHORE
Early voting starts today (Sept. 17) in Virginia. I’d like to share with Star readers my choice for the House of Delegates from the 29th district (Winchester, most of Frederick County and seven precincts in Warren County and Front Royal). I’ll be casting my vote for Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss. Why? The Virginia House of Delegates is a legislative body. It creates legislation for the Commonwealth and passes it on to the State Senate for debate and approval, change or denial.
Ms. Bayliss, or “Deetzie” as she’s known, has been an attorney in Virginia since 1987, both in private practice and as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County. She has dealt with the Code of Virginia every day in her career. She understands the nuance and complexity of the law. She can use that knowledge to help create law that will benefit all of us in our district as well as the entire state. Her time as assistant commonwealth’s attorney taught her to work cooperatively and effectively with law enforcement at all levels and created a deep respect and understanding for the profession. That same respect also extends to the military and their families. Her husband, Bob Sigl, is retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. Deetzie’s roots run deep in our area. The Bayliss family has been in the area since John Bayliss was a surveyor with George Washington, laying out the first streets of Winchester, in the mid-1700’s.
She is a Handley High School, Virginia Tech and Washington and Lee Law School graduate. Deetzie is deeply interested in education and has gotten the endorsement of the Virginia Education Association, working people (endorsed by the AFL-CIO) and the environment (endorsed by Clean Virginia). Deetzie is a life-long lover of animals (endorsed by the Va. Animal Rights voters), rescuing hundreds of stray dogs, cats and other furry creatures. She shares the tenets of her Episcopal faith in great empathy for the needs of others and, I believe, that would be one of her guiding principles as our delegate. You can learn more at her website at baylissfordelegate.com or on Facebook at Deetzie Bayliss for Delegate. I hope voters will join with me by casting your vote for Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss for 29th district House of Delegates. Thank you!
Dave Shore is a resident of Winchester.
