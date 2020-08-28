An open forum appearing in The Star on August 20th poses two simple questions which deserve the following responses. The forum's title provided the first question, "What do the Republicans stand for?" The second question was the first sentence of the forum, "Why would anyone vote Republican anymore?"
The body of the forum rambles through 9 paragraphs of disparaging remarks chosen especially for the GOP, President Trump, and all his deplorable supporters. The words and the theme were typical of what you would expect from the other political brand, seething with disgust and contempt for a party they claim is out of touch with the needs and demands of America and its citizens.
It's the same narrative-driven scheme that has afflicted the Trump resistance during nearly four years of abject failure, i.e., they provide the leading questions expecting the proper answer and reclaim their time if they fail to get it. But these simple questions will get simple answers without any legal tricks.
My response to the first question... The Republican Party stands for individual freedoms and governance of, by, and for the people, a low tax base, minimum federal regulations and interference, free elections, secure borders, adherence to the rule of law, security and equal opportunity for all citizens, a strong military, free speech, the right to keep and bear arms, a free market economy that awards individual efforts, and presidential elections based on college electorate process that ensures that all areas of the country are represented equally.
My response to the second question... I vote Republican because it's the party that stands for my values of freedom and opportunity especially those unalienable rights referred to in the Declaration of Independence regarding life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Contrary to the author's opinion, the Republican Party that I grew up with does still exist and with the same governing principles and political views. Political resolve does not vanish because of goofy judgements from the opposition.
My vote will go to Trump because he stands for the America that I believe in and he stood by the promises he made to his voter base. He put America first in domestic and foreign policy, improved our economy, created millions of jobs, upgraded our military, secured our borders and he believes in our county.
At this point you can bet that I'll vote the Trump ticket to ensure leadership to serve American values. The other option is looking more and more like chaos, death and property destruction in the streets across America without a plan to stop it along with a cancerous growth of socialism that will bring an end to the personal freedom and opportunity I have grown to respect.
It seems even more urgent now for me to stand with and support Republican values in an all out effort to help save the basic freedoms that millions of Americans have fought and died for. Your forum raises simple questions Mr. Kennedy and now you have obvious answers.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
(3) comments
Bravo, Mr. Donald. Thank you.
Wow. Where to even begin with this kind of delusional thinking. You really must try reading sources of information beyond Fox/Breitbart. There is easy evidence to undercut every argument you have posed Leroy, but it would take too much space to post. I'm trying really hard to understand Trump supporters, but even as a military man who voted for Reagan, I cannot understand this cultish thinking by people. Take just a single point and let it sink in. Free elections. Trump is trying every trick in the book to suppress voting right now. "I will vote by mail, but mail-in voting is fraud." The mysterious timing of slowing down the mail right before the election by removing sorting machines. Closing polls in predominantly minority neighborhoods. Discussing openly the possibility of trying to remain in office beyond a second term (and perhaps refusing to leave office even if he loses this election.) Free elections? Listen to Trump's own words. He undercuts your arguments without even having to read any other commentary.
It's pretty sad that Leroy still thinks after four years that Donald Trump really wants his life to be better. You're in the wrong tax bracket to benefit, but you did sell yourself out pretty cheap.
