About five years ago The Winchester Star was good enough to publish my letter addressing a pretty radical solution to our illegal immigration problem. None of the points in the letter suggested walls, “catch and release,” or separating children from their parents; in fact, all of the points emphasized facilitating orderly, compassionate acceptance of immigrants from Mexico and Central America.
One of the suggestions read, “Allow everyone to apply for citizenship. Publicize in the countries of origin what will be needed in the way of documentation. Establish pre-screening offices in the countries of origin.” I add italicized emphasis here because, lo and behold, on the front page of The Washington Post on June 30, 2018 an article appeared which read that “E.U. wants to vet its migrants in Africa.”
The article goes on to say, “In an agreement reached Friday, the European Union’s members said they would explore ways to build new centers, probably in Africa, where migrants could be screened for asylum — and from where only legitimate refugees might move on to Europe.” Sound like a pretty good idea to me, and one we could implement in our own hemisphere to begin to solve our own problem of illegal immigration.
And asylum is what most of the desperate arrivals from Central America are seeking. Many are hoping to better themselves economically, of course, but it’s the rampant criminality and corruption in several Central American countries that drive families to endure unimaginable hardships in their flight north.
Combined with establishing processing centers all along our southern border with Mexico, a series of modern-day Ellis Islands if you will, pre-screened immigrants could receive basic English language instruction, counseling in locating areas in which employment and housing may be found, and referrals to local immigrant integration offices across the country.
But the suggestions in my 2014 letter concentrated on how we treat arrivals and only in passing addressed finding ways to approach the root causes of the problem: “Instead of engaging in nation building in countries that essentially want nothing to do with us, how about focusing on countries with populations that hunger for a more American way of life? For crying out loud, their populations are fleeing to our country! Consider a Central America we would like our children to live, work, and raise families in.” In cooperation with the source nations our State Department should initiate programs of economic assistance, with measurable improvement goals, that would improve the lives of their populations.
Accommodating arrivals is just that: an accommodation. Essential, but focusing only on one aspect of the problem. Concerted efforts at finding ways to obviate the need for people to flee their homelands could stem the tide significantly.
As with most grand ideas (please forgive my hubris, but “grand” seems appropriate here), how to proceed and how to fund a compassionate, inclusive solution to the illegal immigration problem would tend to bog implementation down permanently. Which is why we Americans, most of us descended from immigrants, would have to get behind a solution that is compatible with our American ideals. After all, it’s us who instill either courage or fear in our elected officials; if we insist that compassion and innovative thinking will be rewarded at the ballot box, we can change the nation’s direction for the better.
(4) comments
Thank you James Sherry. Some good ideas.
Agree. These immigrants that want to leave their country or origin can ask for asylum anywhere along the way. Some have been offered asylum food housing jobs etc, but no they say. We have to get to usa where they can feel sorry for me cuz i have kids and a bun in the oven. Now i get everything for free. These people already have been coached and have letters on what to say. Some of kids with them are bought and paid for. Im not saying there are not legitimate asylum seekers, but letting them in until we vet them never to be seen again is bs. If we as american citizens took our children across deserts and subjected them to the same along the way we would be arrested for child endangerment and abuse. If we had someone elses kids that would be kidnapping plus other charges. Grrrrr just like gun control, lets feel sorry for everyone and roll out the red carpet. We have enough people in the usa who needs help. Take care of your own communities and people first
We already give a TON of money to Mexico to help their citizens. What happens to it? Their corrupt government doesn't use it for what it's intended. I say we cut them off. Take care of our own first.
Agree.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.