Monday, August 12th the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy (VICPP) issued the statement, copied below, concerning the administration’s new immigration policy. The Valley Interfaith Council, an affiliate of VICPP, endorses the statement.
Since the release of this statement, Ken Cuccinelli, acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director, stated that Emma Lazarus’s famous sonnet at the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty applied to European immigrants. It is hard to imagine Lazarus intended to exclude immigrants from other continents, especially as she writes earlier in that same sonnet “from her beacon-hand, Glows world-wide welcome.” We affirm this world-wide welcome and the compassion reflected in the sonnet, not narrow and hard-hearted interpretation reflected in this policy. The VICPP statement follows:
“’The rich may struggle to enter the Kingdom of Heaven, but they’ll have an easier time getting into the United States, based on the Trump Administration’s new policy for ‘Inadmissibility on Public Charge Grounds,’ says Kim Bobo, Executive Director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, which opposes the proposed policy. Bobo calls the policy ‘inhumane.’
The new ‘public charge’ policy, which appeared this week on the Federal Register’s website, was proposed months ago for public comment and the comments were overwhelmingly in opposition. Nonetheless, the Trump Administration has moved forward with the proposal as part of its anti-immigrant program.
The 837-page document contains a lot of information, but essentially it allows the Department of Homeland Security to deny legal entry to immigrants whom it thinks could become a ‘public charge,’ meaning they might need food stamps, housing assistance or other public services to survive or to deny citizenship to those who are legal and trying to get citizenship if they have used public services.
The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy condemns this new policy. The famous Statue of Liberty statement, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” is no longer our policy. “This policy change undermines the core values of the United States and all our faith traditions,” says Ms. Julie Swanson, board president of the Virginia Interfaith Center.
The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy invites congregations and individuals wishing to “welcome the immigrant to join with the organization to help register people to vote, advocate just immigration policies and stand with immigrants in their communities.”
Signed: The Valley Interfaith Council Steering Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.