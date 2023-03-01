MATTHEW PETERSON
As daycare programs and preschools across the region begin to open registration for the fall, now is a good time to reemphasize the importance of early childhood development and education.
No matter our background or place of birth, every parent or caregiver only wants the very best for their children. We want them to be happy and live long, fulfilling lives. At a minimum, I would argue we all want our kids to live comfortably and to not be compelled to choose between stable housing, health care, and food. Procuring a living wage job is an important vehicle for earning the money necessary to live that life.
After decades of research, highlighted by Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Early Warning report, Harvard’s studies on pediatric brain growth and pre-kindergarten value, and the Brookings Institute studies on school dropouts, we now have strong, predictive correlative data on the effects of early education vis a vis future success.
This success ladder begins with ensuring our children have the right dosage of nurturing, age-appropriate early interactions, beginning with prenatal care through age five.
To attain a living wage job, our kids need to graduate high school on time and be college or career ready. College and trade school graduates generally earn more than high school graduates and are earning 40-50% more than high school dropouts. Dropouts are statistically not eligible to compete for 90% of jobs in today’s market.
Kids who are chronically absent in middle and high school are seven times more likely to drop out. If they are not on level reading by third grade, they are 13 times more likely to drop out and four times more likely to not graduate on time. Thus, we know the third-grade reading indicator is critical to future success.
Our lower-income learners are many times one to two years behind their peers in reading by kindergarten and another one to two years behind by third grade resulting from compounding achievement gaps and summer learning loss.
A child’s ability to learn and make strong synaptic connections are strongest early on. A child’s brain plasticity is at its greatest by age 5 and then begins to drop. Kids not ready by kindergarten start off behind and struggle to catch up. Many will fail to close the gaps and never reach their potential.
What does this all mean? We, as a community and as parents, need to be intentional and laser-focused on developing our children at the earliest ages. Parents are our kids’ first teacher and thus we need to commit to four things:
1) Prioritize health.
2) Talk, read, play, and interact with our kids consistently and often.
3) Do not forget the importance of summer and learning loss avoidance.
4) Seek ways to access quality education before children enter kindergarten.
There are wonderful programs in our community, including public pre-K programs, Head Start, and other private center or home-based programs. I would encourage families to research options and register today for our children’s tomorrow.
