JOAN CARPENTER
My friend from Loudoun County and I got together to share these thoughts about Del. Dave LaRock.
Some of us don’t follow politics all that much, partly because of the controversy we see in Washington, D.C. While there are going to be lots of offices on your ballot this year, they will all be somewhat local offices. These candidates aren’t professional politicians, they are your neighbors, members of the community.
I want to mention Dave LaRock, who is running for re-election to the House of Delegates. He and his family have lived in our area for more than 30 years.
If previous elections are any indication, in the weeks ahead you’ll see attacks against him even though his record of service to our community is outstanding. This negativity makes me wonder sometimes why good people even offer to serve.
Some elected officials seem to just want to show up to cut ribbons, but Dave has worked hard for people who are experiencing tough times. He has passed numerous bills to address the opioid epidemic, fought for foster children, disabled children and their parents, and led efforts to reinstate drivers’ licenses for hundreds of thousands of low-income Virginians. When people I know have asked Dave for help, he is prompt and always willing to listen.
I’m pleased that Dave looks out for parents’ rights, especially of school children and he supported the 5 percent pay increase for our hard-working teachers and raises for law enforcers. He even passed a bill to allow volunteer fire departments to pay less for fuel.
As our delegate, Dave has stood with farmers for agriculture and protecting our rural areas from developers, leading to a recent endorsement by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
I’ve seen Dave out-and-about in our community, attending lots of Eagle Scout ceremonies, community events, and holding Town Hall meetings on some issues that matter to all of us — transportation and broadband.
Dave and his wife, Joanne, and their kids are out knocking on your door with his volunteers because they are part of our community and are willing to invest in it.
He’s doing a great job, and we need to keep him!
Joan Carpenter is a resident of Front Royal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.