DONALD SEARS
Just after the presidential election, with Donald Trump challenging the legitimacy of the outcome, former Winchester Star wordsmith, Adrian O’Connor, found himself “stranded in limbo,” “tussling” with existential questions such as “why more Americans...voted for the president this year than in 2016.” (Open Forum, Nov. 7)
His answer? “Existential questions often breed symbol and metaphor. And so this election, this moment in time can be captured in a single image — a Trump rally in a ‘forgotten place’.”
The “forgotten place” was Butler, Pa., “an old America town relegated to the past by preening elites.” Yet there, despite the cold, despite the pandemic, and despite being far from the madding crowd, Butler, in hosting a Trump rally, “roared once more. Powered by ‘unconditional love’.”
For Mr. O’Connor, a combination of symbol, metaphor and romanticizing explained why the “boorish,” but beloved Trump, was able to win over America’s “forgotten” men and women.
But with all due respect to Mr. O’Connor, Butler is not the only American town to symbolically explain Trump’s success. Some might contend this moment in time can be captured in another image — a Trump rally in The Land of Make Believe. On Feb. 28, Trump re-emerged from self-imposed exile to attend the CPAC convention in Orlando, Florida, home to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, a place “Where Fantasy Becomes Reality.” Obviously QAnon Republicans helped select the sight.
A metaphor representative of Conservatives’ weekend of endless adoration of their “Chosen One” was “The Golden Donald.” This miniature Trump, blending religious rapture with Disney fantasy, symbolized the deluded state into which Republicans have devolved. That “The Golden Donald” brought to mind the Biblical Golden Calf, a false idol, was lost on those fancying themselves rubbing elbows with deity. In fact, many rushed to take selfies with their objectified savior. After all, who’d go to Disney World without coming home with a pictorial memory of Donald Duck, or, to those on this pilgrimage, “The Golden Donald.”
The conference, being held as America’s death toll from Covid-19 had just surpassed 500,000, began with a call for participants to wear their masks. That was met with boos and then generally ignored by those in attendance. Well, in the land of Disney, Goofy is as Goofy does.
Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, unwilling to play pretend, were left at home. Ivy Leaguer Ted Cruz, however, was game, took on the persona of the common man and guffawed, “Donald Trump ain’t goin’ nowhere.” Josh Hawley joined in by perpetuating “the big lie.”
The three days of play-acting in alternative reality prepared the crowd for Trump’s grand finale, a 90-minute meandering trip down one rabbit hole after another. Only those loosed from the real world could have accepted lie after lie from the man who in just four years had lost the House, the Senate and the Presidency.
In Disney’s land of illusion, the enchanted became bewitched, and fantasy did become many Republicans’ reality. Symbolically, Orlando proved the perfect venue for Trump’s sojourn to CPAC.
🥱. You people need a life.
I imagine their "culture war" will now come at us full tilt. That congressional republicans couldn't muster a logical sustained argument about the relief plan and resorted to MTG obstruction tactics, and Dr. Suess readings on the floor might just illustrate they were a bit cowed by the majority support of it by the American people. So I anticipate a lot of "brain dead biden cultist socialist cancel cultist" remarks since there is not much else at present.
By the way, how's it going with the new guy? Is he donating his salary to charity like his predecessor or were his family dealings with China and Ukraine sufficient? Yeah that predecessor could fire on all cylinders for more than an hour and take questions from reporters anytime they asked. They're pushed away from the new guy who can barely read from a prompter for a few minutes without asking "What am I doing here?" Wonder why his staffers don't want him controlling the nuclear football? Like the skyrocketing price of gas, heating oil, etc.? Thousands thrown out of work so oil can't be pipelined and instead shipped by more expensive and hazardous methods. Funny thing about those windmills. Have to be lubricated by petroleum, kill birds, freeze up, break down, very expensive to replace. We have electric cars, which have to be charged with electricity generated somehow. Guess we'll soon see those electric or solar powered airplanes soon, huh? In the meantime John Kerry will still absolutly need to use his private conveance to get to those climate change events now that we're down to 9 years and counting. You remember. Al Gore said the same thing 15 years ago. And how about that border? Hundreds of thousands pouring back in, wearing Biden t-shirts, children being crammed into storage bins with barred windows ( but more humanely of course than the previous administration), and reporters prevented from investigating. Why apply for legal immigration when you just get across the line and be home free. All this while those who invite them in are also endeavoring to make voting as easy as just wanting to, knowing for whom they'll vote as soon as no questions asked gets into high gear. Worked pretty well last election too. Of course as all the bills come in your offspring will have to pay but who cares?
Excellent points, about the current Potus, but of course commenters like the one that wrote this Disney piece, have nothing to say without still attacking Trump. Can't even tell how they are brainwashed daily into hating Trump, while Biden & the left destroy America.
Hate requires too much effort. We’re just glad that Trump was thrown out of office by 81 million voters. We can’t be rid of him because his lies and conspiracies still control the sniveling cowards who call themselves Republicans and take up wasted space at the Capital. You remember the Capital don’t you? In case you’ve forgotten, it’s where Trump sent his mob to overthrow a government simply because he’s a poor loser.
Trump lost an election. It happens all the time.
I am curious if that golden guy was made in China or if Ted Cruz brought it back from Mexico (when he crossed the border to seek a better life for his family). I am also curious to know if it was a prank, intended as a joke on all the yokels there who knelt and rubbed it. Ew. And is it true that Kimberly G, who never lets an opportunity to display her lack of dancing skills pass by, dating the gold guy or is that just an ugly rumor? Isn't it just too funny that Biden and Cuomo "cultists" haven't gotten their statues and costumes yet? Dang, we're always last in line for the fun stuff.
Mr. Biden has had 50 days. I hardly think that’s enough time to accomplish everything. The Covid Rescue Bill will provide much needed help to the middle class and the poor or underserved. The decisions on the makeup and size of this bill were not decided by Democrat mob bosses in back rooms. Biden went to professional economists on how to get our economy going.
Let’s give it a chance. Oh, that’s right, Republicans don’t like to help people or give money away unless it goes to the rich. God forbid a couple of your tax dollars goes to the hungry, the jobless, the homeless. “These people” should be able to fix themselves.
Thank you Mr. Sears. Try having a discussion with someone living in this unfortunate fantasy land of rabbit holes to Alice’s mad wonderland.
Please do Not ever put the name of Jesus and the former president in the same sentence or even paragraph.
Trump is a pathological liar and a cheat. He frolicked with prostitutes while his wife recovered from childbirth and cheated on all his wives. His dealing with people who stood up to him or criticized him was a case of childish nastiness and name calling.
Trump and the Republican Party do Not represent Jesus or Christianity at all. It appears they simply removed the 25th chapter of Matthew from their Bible and support an adulterous cheat and individual who sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives so he could win an election. Fortunately, for all of us, he lost.
Good way to bring the American people together. I know who is m deity. It is Jesus, and Jesus alone. I voted for Trump both times. I think for myself, am not stupid, and a middle class American. Now, I did not like a lot of his comments, but I don’t blame him for some of them. Even before he was inaugurated he was being attacked. That’s wrong. The best thing about him, was he wasn’t a politician and a businessman. Let’s look at some of his accomplishments. Lowest unemployment among minorities, energy independence, the Abraham Peace Accords, where multiple Middle East nations came to the table. Immigration was becoming manageable. The left wanted him gone, okay you have Biden. So far not seen much unity or good stuff from him. I don’t recognize America with all this cancel culture.
Yeh, I hear ya there. No more teletubbies, Dixie Chicks, Colin K, and I've still not gotten over those "'Freedom Fries." Terrible. Oh, I might point out that a rather significant number of good ole conservatives wanted him gone as well; we "smarmy know it all leftists" couldn't have done it without them.
The idle fantasies of the Leftists are... fascinating. Between their imaginings on the election, gun "strutters", and those of us who favor individual rights over unconstitutional mandates, it is no wonder they love Hollywood values. It matches up well with the land of smoke and mirrors and signifies only their own mental issues writ large on the screen inside their minds and then projected onto those that won't follow the narrative...
