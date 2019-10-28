On Nov. 5, voters in Frederick County will have the opportunity to vote for candidates to represent them for the next four years. All the local candidates are nice, caring, and thoughtful people with different personalities. However, the votes we cast will affect policy positions, not caring personalities.
Frederick County has a budget of $343.5 million of which 63% is school- related. The remainder is primarily for public safety, emergency services, parks and recreation, public works, and debt. Voters will choose four members to the Board of Supervisors, four members to the School Board, and a sheriff. Bob Wells in Opequon is running unopposed.
For supervisors, Chuck DeHaven is running for reelection as chair. Doug McCarthy is running for reelection in Gainesboro. Shawn Graber is running to represent Back Creek. Each of them is fiscally conservative Republican, willing to listen to competing interests, and will help taxpayers get the best value for expenditures.
Voters also will elect four members to the School Board. They will have a direct affect on the upcoming $290 million proposed Capital Improvements Plan. The total repayment cost will be above $415 million. The election of Dave Stegmaier, Brandon Monk, Susan Shick, and Brad Comstock will help the taxpayer get the best value for the upcoming school needs.
Stegmaier is running at-large. He served as chair of the Education Committee in the Hawaii House of Representatives, has been a mentor for Bright Futures, has a son and daughter-in-law as public school teachers, and is a lay leader at his church among other involvements in our community. He also served as staff for Congressman Frank Wolf. He is an independent person who will listen to all sides of an issue and be a rubber stamp to no one.
Monk is running in Back Creek. He is a Sherando High graduate and former teacher who will prioritize fiscal responsibility, promote career and technical education, advocate for teachers and students, and strengthen school safety. He is smart, he listens, and he will be an excellent board member.
Shick is running in Gainesboro. She thinks for herself, listens to competing interests, and will ask tough questions. The School Board needs people with her courage.
Comstock in Opequon is a former teacher who will listen to different views and will try to represent all the Opequon taxpayers and teachers.
Al Sibert, the Republican nominee running for Sheriff, is more conservative than his opponent.
Voting for these candidates will give Frederick County top-notch officeholders as they serve our community.
