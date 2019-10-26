Vote candidate, not party
STUART WOLK
For those of you who know me, you have likely heard me say that party politics have no place in local elections. Having an “R” or “D” after the name on a ballot does not make one more or less qualified to serve local constituents and, arguably, political affiliations have made things increasingly repugnant at the state and local level.
While I lean towards Republican candidates, in the upcoming election I find myself ready to vote for Republicans, a Democrat, and several Independents. As a resident of Back Creek District, I would like to share some thoughts on whom I will be supporting in contested county races and within my district
Lenny Millholland, Sheriff: Simply stated, no finer and exemplary law enforcement officer exists. I have known Lenny for the better part of 40 years and have observed first-hand his commitment, professionalism, and general ethical manner over his stellar career with three local agencies. We are blessed to have him as our Sheriff and I encourage all to vote for him to continue for another four-year term.
John Lamanna, Chairman, Board of Supervisors: I was fortunate enough to have served with John on the School Board for 12 years. A true consensus-builder and leader by example, he has shown himself capable of making tough decisions while looking at the big picture. Under his leadership on the School Board, he has worked diligently towards open and transparent communications with the governing body. A humble and compassionate man, John will serve us well with his vision of what Frederick County can and should be.
Steve Jennings, Back Creek Supervisor: Mistruths, innuendo, and scare tactics play no part of Steve’s platform, and he is seeking this office for no reason other than to better represent Back Creek. An outstanding educator and leader of young people, he is a man of God and family whose forward-thinking vision of what Frederick County can become is refreshing and invigorating. His work ethic and abilities to prioritize his time and energies further make him the best choice for this position and the fact that he has never held or sought public office should be viewed as a positive as he is beholden to no one other than himself and his conscience.
Dave Stegmaier, School Board, at large: A man of faith and numerous real life experiences, Dave wants to give back to our community which has given him so much. His work with two local U.S. representatives and his own service in the Hawaii legislature, leading the Education Committee, puts him the position of having seen what a public servant truly should be doing. He is not a resume-builder or self- promoter and is not seeking this office as a stepping stone. A vote for Dave is a vote for honesty, humility and integrity.
Jimmy Smith, School Board, Back Creek: Another political newcomer, Jimmy is a hard-working lifelong county resident who simply wants to serve the public. School safety and security while providing an optimal environment for students to focus and learn are among his top priorities. He, too, is beholden to no one and does not walk in lockstep with others promoting one-sided, often erroneous, views on local issues.
Due to space constraints, this forum does not allow me to express detailed support for others running for local office (Mike Lake, Seth Thatcher, Bob Wells, Brad Comstock). But I encourage all who read this to research the five I wholeheartedly endorse and join me in honoring them with your votes. There is too much at stake not to.
Stuart Wolk is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.