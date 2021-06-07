"Tempus" does "fugit," or time does fly — especially when you're retired or the victim of a pandemic. I've been both, so it shouldn't come as any surprise — to me, more than anyone else — that I have not been back to my wife's hometown, East Bank, W.Va., in almost two-and-a-half years. It's a place I considered home.
Anyway, last Friday found us back in East Bank at last — but not to celebrate my birthday (that day, May 28), but rather to decorate the graves for Memorial Day.
Toni could hear the voice of her mother, who passed this past February, calling her to East Bank for this regular Memorial Day duty, which we, Toni and I, had done unstintingly every May. This year, though, instead of taking flowers from my mother-in-law's garden, we transported them from our yard in Stephens City, pink and white peonies and pink knockout roses (pink, as you may gather, was my mother-in-law's favorite color).
And so on a rainy Friday in London (W.Va.), we performed our duty, minus one person. We decorated the graves of Toni's grandparents (her granddad was a World War I bugler) and her Uncle Pat, a veteran of between the wars (Korea and Vietnam). We also placed flowers on the graves of her parents, together again after 52 years.
Then, as was my custom, my eyes turned further up the cemetery's broad hill, to its northeastern corner, to the visible headstone of a local hero — local, that is, to Winchester. I may have written about this a few times, but it never ceases to amaze me that legendary Handley football coach Ron Rice's eternal resting place is but a long spiral away from my in-laws'. Small world.
Coach Rice's glory days were five years in the '60s, when he guided the Judges to a cumulative 43-5-2 record before accepting an assistant's position at Maryland.
But it was not just the record that glistened, it was how Rice achieved it. A superb gridiron tactician to start with, he was, above all, a molder and leader of men. For this reason, he is recalled with reverence atop Handley Hill.
For true greatness to emerge, a coach often needs a worthy rival, a competitor as fierce as he. And, in James Wood's equally legendary Walter Barr, Rice had such a foe, as friendly the two men were off the field. In four years at James Wood (his first stint on The Ridge), Barr won 38 games, lost two, and tied one. Those "blemishes," as they were, all came courtesy of Rice.
Just before Christmas in 1972, both coaches were out scouting the West Virginia hills — Barr for Shepherd and Rice for Maryland — when the latter suffered what was described as a heart attack. He and Barr talked that evening; it was the last time they spoke. Hours later, Rice succumbed to a massive coronary.
Which leads me most years to the grave at London, near Rice's hometown of Belle.
Adrian O'Connor is a resident of Stephens City. He is former editorial page editor of The Winchester Star.
