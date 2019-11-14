Judges to march in Tebow’s footsteps?
DOUG STROSNIDER
“Every time I step on the field, I’m going to give my whole heart regardless of the score.”
— Tim Tebow
Following a Sept. 27, 2008 defeat to Ole Miss , Tim Tebow, the iconic quarterback and Heisman Trophy award-winner at the University of Florida, articulated the following passionate, spontaneous, and auspicious promise:
“To the fans everywhere. I’m extremely sorry, but promise you one thing, a lot of good will come out of this.
“You will never see any player in the entire country play as hard as I will play the rest of the season, and you will never see someone push the rest of the team as hard as I will push everybody, and you will never see a team play harder than we will the rest of the season. God Bless. Tim Tebow.”
As the 2008 Florida Gators national championship (13-1 record), this year’s Handley Judges football team succumbed to defeat in two contests ...one loss to nemesis Sherando in overtime and the other in a battle against highly heralded and undefeated Liberty.
With their backs against the wall and a must win to springboard the team into the playoffs, the Judges’ discipline, tenacity, teamwork, work ethic, resiliency, dedication, excellent coaching staff, and athletic prowess prevailed in a victory over crosstown rival James Wood.
During the year the Judges were behind formidable Millbrook by 13 points in the first quarter, but with a steady offense and staunch defense overcame the deficit with big plays the second half, and never relinquished the lead.
Overcoming adversity, relentless play, and good sportsmanship is a trademark of Tebow’s, but it is so much more. He is the epitome of a positive, spiritual, and inspirational role model that is imperative to today’s student/athlete and society.
The Judges seem to glean vicariously from Tebow’s spiritual and winning attitude as they are fulfilling a vow of faith, hope, love and determination to themselves, the school, and their followers.
With Loudoun Valley in the first playoff game Saturday, loyal Handley enthusiasts will reciprocate emblematically Tebow’s “word of honor”. You will never see a football fan base in the entire country support, encourage, and love a team, Handley High School, more than the students/graduates, community, and those in heaven (especially Judge John Handley).
This chronicle encapsulates the character, pride, and love of the Handley football team and community for each other, and the value and power of a spiritual presence. We are truly blessed to live, love, work, go to school, play and cheer for our favorite team!
And as Tim Tebow says, “If you believe, unbelievable things can sometimes be possible.”
GO JUDGES!
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
