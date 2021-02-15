JOHN FLANIGAN
In response to Mr. Touchstones’s letter (Feb. 10th), and observing the rebuttals of other correspondents in the Open Forum, I offer my own opinion in support of capital punishment.
One correspondent, Mr. Carr, suggests the moral equivalence of capital punishment to murder: “we kill a man for killing a man. What does that make us?” A similar logic would contend “it is hypocritical to require a thief to pay a fine.” But since government exists by claiming a monopoly on coercive force, it must necessarily assert the legitimacy of its coercive, even violent, power. The thing that ultimately distinguishes a legitimate government from the mob is justice. Not size, not wealth, certainly not a reluctance to act, nor even the auspices of the electorate: only justice.
Long before people organized themselves into cities, states or nations, they held the conceptual category of capital crimes: wanton acts against the community so depraved that rehabilitation of the criminal is not desirable, even if it were possible. Opponents of capital punishment assert that this conception, because it is ancient, must be uncivilized, unenlightened, or otherwise incompatible with modernity. They are mistaken. The development of the state made the application of punishments more uniform and dispassionate, but it did not eliminate the moral category: The just punishment for a capital crime remains death by execution. So too the development of religion allowed victims to transcend their suffering, sometimes through forgiveness or faith in divine propitiation, but it has not ushered in a society where coercive government would become superfluous. Christianity’s model of enlightenment in this world says, “Indeed, we are justly condemned.”
Nevertheless, if justice is the criterion for legitimate government, we must hasten to join Mr. Taylor in confronting the reality of its miscarriage. When some have been exonerated by DNA evidence after conviction in a jury trial, it is likely that other innocents remain incarcerated only for the lack of such evidence. For this reason, we should support the commutation of the death penalty in those cases where physical evidence is lacking or tainted. But contrariwise, when science validates all physical evidence in the context of an impartial trial, the conviction of a capital crime should carry the death penalty. In pre-emptively closing off any possibility of this, the state of Virginia has abdicated a central responsibility of government.
John Flanigan is a resident of Frederick County.
