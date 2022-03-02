MICHELE HOLMES
I have been a resident of Frederick County for 16 years, moving here from Western New York to begin my teaching career with Frederick County Public Schools.
My husband and I teach in Frederick County and two of our three children are currently enrolled in the school division. Each year around this time, I become frustrated by the relationship between the school division and our Board of Supervisors. I am an eternal optimist, so I want to believe that everyone is doing the best they can to support one another, but each year that optimism fades just a little bit more.
Unfortunately, each year there are many comments that circulate our area with great criticism of our school division. As someone who has been involved in the schools for many years, this always bothers me. I personally know many people who work for the school division and who have dedicated their lives to the students and the schools they serve. These people pour so much of what they have into ensuring all students are supported, heard, understood, connected to what interests them, taught based on their learning style, fed, loved, and so much more.
What has been even worse this year is the immense criticism towards our school superintendent, Dr. David Sovine. As an employee working under the leadership of Dr. Sovine, I have seen (and benefited from) the work he is doing in our community. Dr. Sovine has helped our division accomplish many valuable things, such as improving school safety and security, helping to develop Bright Futures, expanding our Career and Technical Education offerings, securing chromebooks for all students, securing funding to build and/or renovate multiple schools, implementing full-day kindergarten, and quite notably, keeping our division open and operating throughout a challenging 2020-2021 school year. Honestly, the list could go on and on. I would be remiss to not include his community involvement, his support for all of his schools, his giving so freely of his time to attend events, volunteer his time, and listen to all who have a voice.
I can also speak to the many days that he (and many valuable members of the FCPS Administration Team) put aside their work to be substitutes in school buildings throughout the county while we were short on substitutes. As a parent and a teacher who values the importance of kindness, I hope we can recognize that Dr. Sovine is just like the rest of us — a human being. He has dedicated his entire professional career, acting as a public servant, just like so many others who work for our school system.
Educators are doing the best they can with what they have, and I believe that to be true for Dr. Sovine. I am sure that he will continue to work collaboratively with those who attack him, judge him, or feel they could do his job better than he does. Dr. Sovine is an important member of our community and the work he does is appreciated by many school employees.
I will continue to pour my heart into my work for the benefit of the students in our school division. I can also guarantee that Dr. Sovine will do the same, regardless of the people speaking out against him.
Michele Holmes is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.