PHYLLIS BOOK
The Lake Frederick Democratic and Independent Organization and the Winchester and Frederick County Democratic Committee endorse Irina Khanin for Virginia’s 29th District in the House of Delegates. Irina’s character, capabilities, and understanding of issues and solutions, as identified below, make her the best candidate to serve the citizens of Virginia’s 29th District.
Irina Khanin — the candidate
• “I’m running because I believe in the dream of my father’s America,” Irina Khanin has stated as a political refugee from the former Soviet Union.
• She epitomizes the American experience as an émigré and American citizen who is intent on ensuring the Virginia 29th District and Virginia offers a better future for its citizens.
Irina Khanin — the person
• Her experiences, education, career, and actions present a woman who has made the journey from communism to the American Dream with determination, effort, empathy, and accomplishment.
• As a child, she has experienced a repressive government and is an advocate of human and citizen rights, government transparency, and the First Amendment.
• As a 20 year Shenandoah Valley resident, she understands the rural and urban struggles of individuals and families during these pandemic and economic times and is a proponent of federal and state pandemic-related aid to individuals, families and small businesses.
• As a University of Virginia graduate, she is dedicated to broadband communications access for education, tele-medicine, commerce, etc.
• As a parent, she is a proponent of an equitable and excellent public education for all our children to prepare them for college, technical training, and careers.
• As an attorney and guardian ad litem (court appointed to investigate the best interests of children involved in cases of divorce, abuse, neglect, etc.), she is a champion for children with exceptional court sanctioned public service.
Irina Khanin — the initiatives
• A comprehensive federal and state government plan for mitigation of the pandemic, recovery of American businesses, and rescue of the working class.
• Medicaid programs for chronic lung disease, heart disease, and cancer endemic to the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the expansion of substance abuse and behavioral health services, and affordable prescription prices for all citizens.
• School operating funds maintained within an economic recession with diminished revenue.
• Targeted needs-based school grants to provide technology equipment, educational materials, and other remote learning resources for expansion of online learning programs.
• Extension of children meals programs to ensure that students, eligible for free and reduced meals, have access to meals during the pandemic isolation.
• Extension of meal/food bank support to more residents in need.
• A credible Virginia government transparency and accountability.
Phyllis Book lives in the Lake Frederick community.
