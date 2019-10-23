The November election is quickly approaching. Electing the candidate with the most experience, integrity, honesty, intelligence, and leadership is what your decision should be based upon.
Lenny Millholland, Sheriff of Frederick County, has all of those qualities along with compassion, fairness, and sacrifice of himself.
FCSO answered over 81,000 calls in 2018. That doesn’t include the 50 or more daily calls the Sheriff receives on his personal phone. And yes, he answers them all.
A graduate of the FBI Academy, K9 Officer, Winchester Police Department Investigations officer, Winchester Exchange Club Top Cop, City Sheriff for 12 years, he is the only sheriff to hold that position in two jurisdictions. He is also a Homeland Security Emergency Services board member, mentor for new sheriffs through the National Sheriffs’ Association, a graduate of the National Sheriffs’ Institute, past Virginia Sheriffs’ Institution President, current Treasurer of the Sheriffs’ Association, Top of Virginia Chamber nominee for Citizen of the Year, and five times crime solver on America’s Most Wanted with John Walsh.
He was also lauded as a distinguished Local Hero In Bernard J. Lewis’s “Local Heroes: Winchester.” In Mr . Lewis’s words, “Heroes provide a model for how to lead lives and achieve something meaningful. They provide beacons of light in our darkest hours and inspiration to rise above what we think are the limitations of our abilities.”
This is a true description of Sheriff Millholland. He lifts you up and never lets you down. He cares. Cares about his community, the residents and his employees. He is honest in his work and will only do things the right way, free of deceit and fraud.
Lenny has never been asked to leave any position in law enforcement he ever held nor suspected of any wrongdoing. His record stands for itself. He often works side by side with his deputies and shows them support on a daily basis.
It speaks volumes when you look out your window on a Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and your driveway is lined with a convoy of pickup trucks — deputies and their wives who want to put up election signs for the man they call “Sheriff.” He is in charge of 149 employees He is proud of each of them and what they do for the community every day. He considers the school resource officers, investigators, and patrol officers hands down, the best. Administration bullying or cussing does not take place under his leadership. His professionalism shows in all he does, including proudly wearing the Sheriff uniform at work and other functions.
Lenny will stand up for what he believes is right for the community and its people, whether you are a Republican or a Democrat. Forty years of law enforcement experience should be the deciding factor over party affiliation — the sheriff who will be right there next to his deputies hunting down the bad guy.
In the April primary, Scott Madigan, candidate seeking the Republican nomination against his then-opponent Al Sibert, said of Mr. Sibert, and I quote, “I would refuse to vote for someone who is being secretive and not transparent. What does he have to hide? If he is going to hide things from you the public/voter now, then imagine what he might do as sheriff.”
Lenny will not lie, cover up things, or make promises that won’t be kept. VOTE LENNY MILLHOLLAND FOR SHERIFF OF FREDERICK COUNTY.
Someone needs to read the Hat h Act, it only applies to Federal Employees.
Google 101 - The Hatch Act applies to federal employees, employees of the District of Columbia and certain employees of state and local governments.
traffic being worked because the churches requested it themselves. They were advised that a deputy working could be qurantee to be there. So they the churches decided to pay to have off duty deputies sign up to work the traffic and insure their safety after several church shootings.
Lenny has never been suspected of any wrongdoing. ?? I would like to hear Lenny say that. Just for a start weren’t you with him four years when he was investigated for a missing department shotgun. He then personally returned the gun. I understand if he would have agreed to a debate he would have been asked to "clarify" several more "situations"
The most intelligence, the most integrity? I applaud everyone willing to write a letter and support their candidate but saying one is more intelligent over the other or has more integrity is really a stretch. Considering Ms. Grove is the girlfriend of the Sheriff and fine purveyor of Grove’s Harley Davidson where many deputies find themselves working the letter of support is just a bit one sided but again, I can appreciate everyone’s perspective.
I endorse Al Siebert for Sheriff. Both Scott Madigan and Al Siebert are people I have known for years and I have worked with Millholland during the Trump Campaign and at the County Fair last year. They are all good men. The question for me is about leadership, an uncommon skill. And for that Al has what Frederick County needs. School Safety, Drug interdiction, and community safety can be best managed by a Sheriff Siebert. Please vote for Big Al this coming election.
Sparky, why would anyone take advice from an elitist like you? You believe regular, working/middle class folks waste all their money on scams and trinkets. You believe vets with PTSD are pathetic.
I am shocked that Sheriff Millholland would charge churches for traffic control. Just one re-appropriation request in May 2019 was for over $10,000. that he collected from churches. The real surprise is that it appears that he doesn’t charge certain for profit businesses for traffic control and security services. Maybe just an oversight that someone needs to follow up on.
It appears he doesn't charge certain for profit businesses? Proof please. As for charging the churches, why not? They are already tax exempt. They should pay their way if they want extra services. Some of these mega churches around here are flush with cash.
Not endorsing Millholland or not with this, but if a church has enough cars that it needs traffic control from the sheriff, then it has enough congregants to afford to work out traffic issues caused by their own church services, I would think.
It seems his main point is that some places pay and some of his friends get the same services routinely and do not pay; which is unfair.
If that is so, then that is a problem.
Give us proof that some of his friends get the same service and do not pay. Name those friends.
Mr. Madigan was asking for Mr. Sibert to reveal his platform even before the primary. After winning the primary Mr. Sibert has explained his platform so well that Mr. Madigan has endorsed him and joined his campaign. He even sent in an open forum letter like this one coincidentally posted today also.
I am sure plenty of Deputies and their wives did assist Mr. Millholland in putting up signs. I know uniformed deputies have done a lot of campaigning this year, which is in violation of the Hatch Act. Most people do not know it but a Deputy can be “let go” for no reason; even for not endorsing his sheriff. Deputies also have no grievance procedure through the county or state. Sheriff’s has seen that they keep it that way which is pitiful for career law enforcement. They aren’t even covered under the policeman bill of rights. Mr. Siberts last video advised that if elected he is going to work with FC County HR to change that so they do have employment rights.
