Libraries have traditionally played a crucial role in developing imaginations, expanding knowledge, and driving innovative thinking. The Handley Regional Library System continues to aspire to be the center of information and learning today. As an active collaborator in the community, we consistently provide free family literacy engagement and enrichment through diverse collections, services, programs, and initiatives. The library aims to meet our community’s needs both inside and outside the library.
The Handley Regional Library System is a natural partner with the Winchester Campaign for Grade Level Reading. Since the launch of this coalition, we have been proud to support the campaign’s vision of improving school readiness, increasing summer and afterschool learning opportunities, and reducing chronic school absenteeism in the Winchester area.
While we continue to inspire families to be strong readers and school ready, the campaign has given us the backbone of support to do so with a long-term impact. We have renewed our focus on early literacy and school readiness, as the library has become a model for how to enrich children’s lives through imaginative storytelling and playful learning in weekly story times and STEAM programming.
Through checkouts of enriching materials, we continue to bridge the gap of disadvantaged youth via their access to quality materials, homework help, as well as free early childhood and after school programming. We recently celebrated over 1,700 readers in our Youth and Adult Summer Reading Programs who checked out close to 160,000 items this summer. These programs have connected us to students when they are out of school to keep their reading abilities growing strong.
We also work to form sustainable partnerships with Winchester Public Schools. During the school year we are creating strong relationships with school administrators, teachers, and students through engaging field trips and book giveaways. When every elementary and middle school student receives a library card, the more support they have at home with homework and research projects setting them up to succeed in school.
Looking ahead with the campaign, we are eager to continue to expand family literacy beyond the library’s doors. We have just eliminated fines on children’s materials, removing a significant barrier to our services. We are set to launch Ready4K, an accessible text messaging service that supports learning and development with weekly engagements and are planning a family passport guide to incentivize supporting local businesses through education and exploration. As we continue to do this work to decrease barriers to literacy and increase family engagement, we invite community members to also consider how they can support the Winchester Campaign for Grade Level Reading and their local library.
