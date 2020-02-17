Every citizen in Winchester should be made VERY AWARE of the status of the Fire and Rescue Department that is here to protect your life and your property. Chief Garrett has tried in so many ways to let the citizens know that they are sorely under-protected (this is no reflection on Chief Garrett since he has tried to be heard and may lose his job because of this).
Ms. Stephanie Binotte had a Letter to the Editor published on Saturday, February 15, 2020. In the letter, she addressed the fact that City Council, especially Mr. Evan Clark, feels put upon by the citizens speaking up to defend the Fire Chief and his department. How sad that the Fire Chief has to defend his department. City Council refuses to even have input from the chief. The department NEEDS more employees, retention of said employees, safer and more modern living accommodations, a plan to acquire new apparatus as the old equipment ages out, etc. Sorry, Winchester, you will have to do with one man driving an apparatus to a fire because City Council feels put upon. If you need information as to how many men and women it takes to put out a fire (and, no, there is no punch line to this) please read “A Common Question Answered for Tax Payers. Why so many trucks go on a fire call? Why do you need so many firefighters on a call?,” by Chris Campbell, Peachtree City Fire and Rescue. After you read this article look around your home. Now think what would happen if your home caught on fire. It should paint a pretty grim picture for you. We hope no firefighter lost his or her life or was injured because there wasn’t enough coverage.
What City Council members hear at the meetings is CONCERN for the citizens. As it stands now, incumbent members of council have lost my vote and I’ll let my friends know.
Ann Fuller is a resident of Winchester.
