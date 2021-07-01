We celebrate July 4th to commemorate America’s independence from Great Britain. July 4, 1776 was the day members of the 2nd Continental Congress signed of the Declaration of Independence declaring their independence. An appreciation of Independence Day encompasses an understanding of its historical context and its philosophical justification.
History describes human actions and divine interventions whereby past events (causes) help us explain current and future events (effects). Let’s proceed backwards in history to highlight the general causes and effects surrounding the Declaration of Independence, the Revolutionary War, and American independence.
The Treaty of Paris (September 3, 1783) formalized American independence – which was caused by the British defeat at Yorktown, VA (October 19, 1781) – caused by the Revolutionary War – caused by British refusal to agree to American demands for more self-governance and the Declaration of Independence (July 4, 1776) – caused by the accelerating hatred between Americans and British, and armed conflicts like the Battles of Concord and Lexington, MA (April 17, 1775) – caused by American resistance to British coercive taxes, lack of political representation, and more restrictive British laws – caused by the British belief that American colonists should pay their fair share of colonial defenses – caused by Britain’s deep indebtedness from winning the global Seven Years War (1756-1763) and its North American equivalent, the French and Indian War (1754-1763). Ultimately, it’s possible to say that British indebtedness set the stage for American independence.
America’s independence didn’t lead to individual freedom for all people – only white people. Martin Luther King Jr. stated during the fight for civil rights that the Declaration of Independence is a “promissory note” of freedoms. This note has been paid and legally rectified by Civil Rights and other legislation.
The Founders used natural rights philosophy to justify their independence to the colonists and the world. They included the wording “the laws of Nature and Nature’s God…” in the Declaration’s Preamble and summarized their natural rights, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Virginia’s Founders wrote extensively about natural rights. “And can the liberties (rights) of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God?” (Thomas Jefferson)
“… because what is here a (natural) right towards men, is a duty towards the creator. It is a duty of every man to render to the Creator… His duty is precedent… to the claims of Civil Society.” (James Madison)
“The laws of nature are the laws of God: whose authority can be superseded by no power on earth…Now all acts of legislature apparently contrary to natural right and justice, are, in our laws, and must be in the nature of things, considered as void. The laws of nature are the laws of God: A legislature must not obstruct our obedience to him from whose punishment they cannot protect us. All human constitutions which contradict His laws, we are in conscious bound to disobey.” (George Mason)
Natural rights philosophy is little recognized today. It’s being replaced by the Democratic Party’s atheistic Marxism/socialism. But “God is not mocked” (Galations 6:7). When comparing the fruits of both philosophies, it’s not even close. Historically, Natural rights produces life, liberty, and wealth; Marxism/socialism produces slavery, poverty, and death.
Donovan (Mark) Quimby resides in Frederick County
Thatnks for the distorted "his-story" lesson quim.
"Marxism/socialism produces slavery, poverty, and death."
Sp in conclusion quimby is saying the treasonous confederate south was marxist/socialist before it was cool?
