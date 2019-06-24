India is expected this year to overtake the United Kingdom to become the world’s 5th largest economy. And, in five years, to overtake Japan, to become the world’s 4th largest. Both China and India are growing faster than Germany and the United States and, so, will eventually become the world’s largest and second largest economies. But, with India now growing faster than China, it could be that India will be first and China second.
Thanks to the economic reforms set into place by Deng Xaiopeng starting in 1979, China recovered from decades of devastation due to invasion, civil war and doctrinaire communist rule. The country’s enormous and continuing success, its current administration claims, is because the country remained non-democratic. It merely adopted capitalist ways where this were pragmatic. In comparison, India, which was democratic at the time of independence, remained poor for many decades.
With the revolution in development economics of the 1990s, India, along with many other formerly poor countries, began sustained economic growth. They have since become middle-income countries. In India, the rate of growth accelerated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party recently enjoyed a landslide victory at the polls.
“Democracy,” Winston Churchill once said, “is the worst form of government except for everything else.” Among its problems are corruption and — more fundamentally — that the majority can wrong. Building a consensus takes time, and often involves compromise. In the race for development, democracy is a tortoise, slow out of the gate. In comparison, an authoritarian leader can get off to a fast start; and, so, be a hare. But, authoritarian systems have their own forms of corruption and, more so, have no mechanism for self-correction. Thus, it is said, slow and steady win the race.
