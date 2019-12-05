Phineas threw himself into the booth at Papermill. I had just ordered two eggs, toast, and coffee.
“I can’t believe OSHA didn’t prevent this!” Phineas fumed, “Silicosis has been known to kill since the 1930s.”
“Are you talking about miners, Phineas?”
“I’m talking about the knuckleheads at OSHA that failed to protect the men who cut and polish counter tops.”
“I am guessing you heard that NPR segment.”
“Yeah. Nell Greenfield Boyce described Ublester Rodriguez going from playing soccer to barely able to walk with his kids, even on oxygen, in just a couple years.”
“Let me guess,” I said. “Cutting and polishing without a mask or respirator to protect his lungs.”
“Rodriguez wasn’t warned. And more than that, he was doing the work dry when he should have been wetting the surfaces and working in a well-ventilated shop.”
“You know I recall from med school something about a thousand miners dying, some after just a year, after tunneling under Hawk’s Nest Mountain in Gauley, W.Va. That tunnel diverted the New River for a hydroelectric powerplant in the 1930s.”
“Worse than that, they were mining silica deposits for the steel industry. My dad was one of those miners. Had permanent lung damage from the silica dust that filled his lungs: killed him.”
“I did not know that, Phineas, I am so sorry.”
“Yeah, he worked in the tunnel for only a year — 3,600 workers and a thousand thought to have died from silicosis. A whole lot of them were black men who just went home to suffocate and die after the tunnel was completed. One of the worst industrial disasters in U.S. history. And now this counter top business.”
“It does not seem too much of a stretch for OSHA to have protected these workers, having known about silicosis in miners.” I said.
“The Marketplace report said that quartzstone was up to 90% silica, a lot more than granite. These workers were breathing up to 17 times more than the safe limit for silica in the air.”
“And without lung protection,” I added. “So how is Mr. Rodriguez doing?”
“Looking forward to a lung transplant, if he don’t die first.”
“I would guess there are thousands of granite and quartzstone shops across the United States.”
“There are a couple in Winchester. I wonder if their workers are protected,” pondered Phineas.
“Be simple to find out, with all the new housing that has gone up recently.”
“Everyone wants granite or Silestone countertops,” added Phineas.
“I could ask my pulmonary colleagues if they have seen any local cases,” I offered.
“The Department of Labor made a movie back in 1930 called “Stop Silicosis Disease. I wonder if we could get a copy to share with Winchester companies,” said Phineas.
“Maybe ask Mr. Rodriguez to visit Winchester and bear witness to his plight.”
“He’d be a powerful speaker. You planning a career in muckraking, my friend?”
