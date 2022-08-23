The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) benefits all Americans' health, both young and old, both now and in the future. The American College of Physicians (ACP), the largest medical specialty organization, is “thrilled” that the IRA will help “Americans better afford their medications and health care coverage … (by) capping out-of-pocket drug costs, reducing carbon pollution, and advancing clean energy solutions.”
Our health suffers from carbon pollution already. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation put out a press release titled, “Historic Bill Will Help Over 60 Million People with Asthma and Allergies.” It states that the “AAFA is especially appreciative that … (the IRA) provide(s) additional funding to the Environmental Protection Agency to help address air pollution in and around schools.” The IRA will improve the air our children breathe.
“The IRA is a landmark law that will have dramatic benefits for the health of our nation,” the American Lung Association (ALA) president announced. The ALA applauds this bill, “which includes critical measures that will benefit … nearly 37 million Americans who live with lung disease … (and) address(es) climate change, which is a health emergency.”
This recently signed legislation, “will transform the U.S. response to the climate crisis and accelerate the clean energy transition. It has the potential to … (prevent) nearly 4,000 deaths and 100,000 asthma attacks every year by 2030,” according to Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health.
This Bill puts America on track to reduce our carbon pollution by 40% from 2005 levels by this decade’s end. The ACP, ALA, and AAFA all recognize that the IRA will quickly improve air quality for every American. This reduction in dirty fossil fuel pollution not only improves our air quality, but also reduces the acceleration of global warming. Already, “up to 20,000 deaths a year in North America may be linked to hot temperatures,” according to cardiologist Dr. Khatana. This bill can reduce the frequency, duration and intensity of these dangerous heatwaves.
This July, America’s average nighttime temperature were the hottest ever measured. The ever denser blanket of carbon pollution in our atmosphere causes nocturnal temperatures to increase more than daytime temperatures. Higher nighttime temperatures hamper our body’s ability to cool off after sunset. Higher nocturnal temperatures are especially dangerous.
Climate change is causing an “Emerging “Extreme Heat Belt” (that) will Impact Over 107 Million Americans by 2053,” warns The First Street Foundation. Their recent analysis predicts that carbon pollution will cause Frederick County to average 20 dangerous heat days in 2053 compared to just three days 30 years ago. Reducing carbon pollution can slow this rise in dangerous heat days.
To be sure, the transition from dirty fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy has already begun. That Dulles airport could soon host the largest airport solar and battery park, powering up to 37,000 homes, is but one example of this transition. The IRA will accelerate this clean energy transition.
By improving health care access, the IRA will improve our health now. By improving air cleanliness and slowing global warming. it will improve our health in the future.
Nick Snow is a resident of Boyce.
