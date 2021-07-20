JAMES T. HOLLAND
We hear the concern about Critical Race Theory and the sneaky way it’s being introduced into school curriculums. It is a dishonest and deceptive, rewrite of history. It is a biased attempt to brainwash children. This bigoted theory attempts to divide Americans into oppressors and oppressed, where the oppressors are all white people and the oppressed are “people of color.”
I have a different theory, and it’s based on education. I believe that education is the bedrock of freedom and critical to America’s future. America’s founders were all extremely well educated and knew firsthand that an oppressive government destroyed freedom. They designed the “Constitution” to specifically prevent an oppressive government, with a goal of preserving freedom into perpetuity.
Sadly, America’s public education system has failed to teach a true history of America for several decades. As a result, a majority of Americans are unaware of the unique gift that was created by our Founding Fathers. The failure to teach history has left our young people easy prey for corrupt politicians, criminals, and the proponents of Critical Race Theory. There are hundreds of years of world history that serve as examples of why our system of government is the best in all of history. Of course it can be improved, and our founders provided for that too. Students would be surprised to know that slavery and racism have existed since the beginning of tribal warfare...for thousands of years. Even African tribes enslaved other tribes and sold African slaves to other countries. The good and bad of history should be taught without bias and without trying to manipulate thought.
Most people are unaware why Critical Race Theory is being taught. The Democratic Party needs the votes of “people of color” [non-whites] to achieve government power. If Democratic politicians really cared about “people of color,” they would guarantee safe streets in every neighborhood and that all children receive a world class education. Unfortunately, the socialist strategy of “identity politics” doesn’t permit the American Dream for “people of color” because these politicians need angry victims to obtain their votes. Teaching Critical Race Theory actually inflames racism...which is the real goal. Racism does exist, but 80 million white people voted for Barack Obama, which proves that systemic racism does not exist.
America became the greatest country in history because of two founding goals: First and foremost was the goal of individual freedom, and the second was the goal of limited government. The first goal unleashed powerful incentives for individuals to work hard, innovate, and achieve a standard of living that is the envy of the world. The second goal of limited government was intended to protect the freedom of the first goal.
The end of racism should be a goal of all Americans, and a world-class education is one of the solutions. Instead of racism, schools should focus on a basic curriculum that will prepare all students for success and the opportunity to pursue their American Dream.
(14) comments
Most importantly, let’s teach them the truth about the founding of this country. It was stolen from
native Americans because “Christians” thought they were “savages.” That reasoning was used to justify the murder of 12,000,000 human beings. Men, women, and children. THAT is the legacy of America. That is our history. Still proud to be an American?
Let’s teach the Tulsa massacre, the Tuskegee experiments on black Americans, how Sen. Byrd tried to stop desegregation, let’s talk about the real reason Cuba is in such trouble (because they privatized American owned oil fields), how America created the monster that became known as Osama bin Laden, let’s teach them how America interfered in Brazil’s government in the 60’s, how the CIA formed the Ba’athist government in Iraq, the US occupation of the Dominican Republic, the list goes on and on. The truth is our military is full of evil, cold blooded murderers and this excessive patriotism nonsense is designed to make us forget about the atrocities committed at the hands of what they brainwash our children to believe are “heroes.”
“ The good and bad of history should be taught without bias and without trying to manipulate thought.” - I agree! So let’s teach them how Columbus fed native children to dogs and raped native women, let’s teach them about the Slaves Jefferson raped, let’s teach them about all the war crimes committed by The American Military like General Jacob H. smith’s “Kill everyone over ten” strategy in the Philippine-American War and hiw GIs collected human body parts as trophies in Japan, let’s talk about the GIs that raped Japanese women in Okinawa, let’s teach the No Gun Ri massacre of South Korean refugees, the My Lao Massacre in Vietnam, and of course the 185,000 murdered civilians in Iraq after Bush lied about weapons of mass distraction.
I never cease to be amazed at Leftists ability to ignore any and all examples of reality that don't fit their authoritarian narrative. Ignore the teachers who have spoken about having to listen to this tripe in their staff development. Ignore the teachers who brag about pushing this agenda in their curriculum. Ignore the students who speak up about having to listen to this garbage as it's promoted in the classroom. Ignore, ignore, ignore because you, apparently, aren't intellectually or psychologically capable of doing otherwise... [rolleyes]
https://townhall.com/columnists/joyoverbeck/2021/07/19/over-14-million-students-taught-radical-left-propaganda-under-guise-of-no-place-for-hate-n2592704
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YWuD9RwJD4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZwli4WdZmI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pET0JPW6bo
Reality. It has no place in the Prog-Lefties world.
Youtube videos are not "reality" 'doc'.
It originally started in law schools as a teaching element to law issues.
It could be years before this filters down to public schools. Our kids will be just fine. As for their parents, that’s another question. The hysteria is nothing but a way to grift more money.
I live in Frederick County. We’ve already received money grabbing letters from idiots in Loudoun County. His money grabbing letter was so bigoted and racist I would have sent it back telling him where to stick it but I would have had to waste a stamp,
Very well stated, Mr. Holland. Having served on Clarke's school board for four years, I can attest first-hand to the woefully inadequate instruction of the "basics" - including our country's history - which continues to handicap the students ability to compete successfully in an increasingly competitive world.
Pay no attention to the usual Star Trolls, whose negative, non-factual attitudes try to victimize some, while condemning others, with their sour outlook on life.
So-called Critical Race Theory is just the latest in a never-ending list of cultural war grievances that Fox gins up to keep gullible people angry enough to vote against their own self-interests. Meanwhile, Democrats are getting shots in arms, people back to work, schools re-opened, and infrastructure built.
“Meanwhile, Democrats are getting shots in arms, people back to work, schools re-opened, and infrastructure built,” all of which benefit ALL citizens, despite Republican opposition.
CRT is taught in master levels classes in college. It’s not part of the curriculum for Virginia schools or DOE Guidelines. I have yet to see an example where it is being taught in the classroom. I think it’s funny that Mr Holland claims it’s an issue to fire up minority voters in the Democratic Party. I guess he missed last year’s protest and didn’t know that these folks were already motivated. CRT is a red herring to deflect from the fact that the Republican Party has no governing philosophy and only engage in these issues to cover it up. This week the Republicans are balking at the infrastructure deal. They do not want the IRS to have additional funds so they can go after businesses and individuals who cheat and do not pay their taxes. Why would they object to something as common sense as that? In high school in the late 60s and early 70s, I was taught a sanitized version of both American and World History. There was no mention of the Tulsa Massacre or Wounded Knee. In order to make our country better, we need to have a complete account of our country’s past. We can’t move forward without doing so. This isn’t asking students to have a self loathing of themselves but to teach the complete story. When I was in school, they taught a course called Government. It told us about our system of government and how laws are enacted. The schools should teach this class. It’s amazing how people wrap themselves around the Constitutional while being clueless about what it says. Mr Holland doesn’t realize that our teenagers are smart and can walk and chew gum at the same time. They can learn about the un-sanitized true history without detracting from their other subjects.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
They haven’t and aren’t being taught anywhere. Teaching an honest history wouldn’t replace anything.
I wonder if Mr Holland would help me find where critical race theory lessons have replaced traditional core curriculum items...
