Sexual violence is a problem that spreads beyond victim and abuser. Its prevalence runs rampant through our neighborhoods, society, and even our relationships and homes.
I grew up in a home where abuse was normalized and enabled by my mother. I was abused by two men in my family my entire childhood and went on to be in abusive relationships as an adult. The actions of my mother lead me to believe that I had no choice, my body wasn’t mine, and that love is messy and controlling.
Many women weren’t raised with the messages that they are valuable, powerful and that their voice matters.
Many men weren’t raised to believe that developing emotionally is important, that they aren’t meant to dominate and be in charge, or that women are equals.
Many people don’t know what healthy love looks like.
We need to be teaching our boys and men better. Things like consent, respect, personal space, bodily autonomy, and that love is not control.
We need to be empowering girls and women to implement boundaries, showing them what healthy love looks like, helping them grow in their self-worth, and trusting their intuition.
We shouldn’t have to put products out solely for the purpose of protecting women.
We shouldn’t have to teach women self-defense.
We must empower victims with the truth that abuse is never their fault, but equally call society higher in accountability and responsibility for their actions and personal growth. We must destroy patriarchal beliefs, toxic masculinity, and other systems that enable and support the degrading and objectification of women and all humans.
The change can begin with us.
Our children. Our healing. Our beliefs. Our boundaries.
What are we passing down?
What traumas have we not dealt with?
What examples are we setting or not setting?
Are we avoiding the tough conversations? Are we letting unhealthy gender roles live in our homes?
Are we still saying, ‘boys will be boys?'
It’s not enough to point a finger at these issues and label them the cause for sexual violence. We must change them.
Let me be clear: the actions of an abuser are never on us. But I do believe that we have the power to shift the views, beliefs, and values of our society with intentionality. That will hopefully, in turn, create a different culture entirely, where sexual violence is drastically reduced and widely deemed inexcusable and unacceptable.
Randina Sheldon is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.