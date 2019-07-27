Don’t accept the ‘normalization’ of Trump
“Normalcy” is a state in which there are generally predictable expectations. We don’t have to be on alert because we know, generally, what our physical and social environments are going to be.
Our psyche benefits from the calmness and stability of “normalcy,” and the primitive part of our brains (“fight or flight”) will not take control because there is no perception of threat.
Over time, we are able to absorb changes and incorporate them into “normal,” so long as the changes are not too drastic or too numerous.
But what happens if changes occur which are so drastic that they violate all our previously held expectations? The internal dissonance which we experience can be intolerable. One choice for escaping those kinds of intolerable feelings is to decide to change our perceptions, so that what had previously been unthinkable we now include among the “normal”.
Little children are separated from their parents and locked in cages. (Normalizing: It’s been happening for over a year, so we come to accept it.) Russia attacks our Democracy by interfering with our election, but the president voices no objection, and he chooses to believe Putin’s denial over the evidence provided by his intelligence agencies.
It has been documented that this president had lied over 10,000 times. (Normalizing: Everyone knows that lying is wrong, but after the first 500 lies, some people don’t pay attention to it any more.) President Trump viciously attacks anyone who disagrees with him, and he uses racial, cultural, and religious prejudices to promote his “brand,” thereby bringing about great divisions among the citizenry. (Normalizing: ??)
There should be NO normalizing of ANY of those actions — or of any of the scores of other abominations that this individual has perpetrated since he has been in control of the country. And there should be no normalizing — or accepting — of the fact that we have an entire body (virtually) of nationally elected Republicans who see nothing wrong with Trump’s statements and actions — or are too afraid to express any disapproval.
So, if accepting and normalizing the actions of a malignant narcissist is not only an ineffective choice, but also a dangerous one, what should one do? Deciding, firmly, to refuse to accept what such an individual does — or attempts to do — is a genuine choice in itself. And that choice will begin the process of reducing the intolerable dissonance which had formed within, as a result of gazing upon the unspeakably awful.
Removing the malignancies and repairing the damage caused by them will be primary objectives, of course. And one or more of the chosen paths will probably lead back to things which were once “normal”--and good. (And maybe even “Great” again.)
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
(7) comments
I'm guessing that Moscow Mitch doesn't want open, safe, fair elections, because most people are too intelligent to vote for the faux pro life evilgelical puppets. So cultists support someone who tells kids a president can do anything he wants....wow
What? A Progressive sounding....Regressive? “”And one or more of the chosen paths will probably lead back to things which were once “normal” - and good.” The writer should realize that it was the 8 year path that his party, under Obama, which ushered in the brash, non-politician Donald Trump. His followers then and now applaud the real return to normalcy that ensued. While some have a problem with how he has accomplished it, they should recall their own part in his election and his likely repeat. Americans are tired of our politicians trashing their own country and it’s laws and will remind you again that they are the ones being abused by taxation without representation.
Yes, you indeed hit the nail right on the head. Black guy (aka, Kenyan muslim socialist who wasn't born here) "in charge". To repair the "damage", you elect a racist. But who in fact trashes America and it's own laws better than the current cult leader?
You are again the one who redirects criticism to skin color. Your party lost on policy and desire for changes that a huge portion of America found objectionable. So interesting that all you can revert back to is name calling. Again.
Yes I do. It may not be your view, but it certainly is the view of the current leader, whether or not you accept that fact. Racist. Birtherism...how many years? Central Park 5, Rent discrimination, Native American testimony to congress, the white supremicists support him, and he seems to adore them. Policys? Most of America voted for those policies, so we really have minority rule...Alas the electoral college and gerrymandering. And of course Russian interference. But that's ok with you, I get it
And the question also was who trashes America more? Have you watched the man? Good lord
“nationally elected Republicans who see nothing wrong with Trump’s statements and actions.” It’s not just the elected, it is the electors, the voters who are happy with Trump’s actions and words. THIS is the problem even more than the elected politicians.
