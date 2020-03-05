Upon growing older (and hopefully wiser), axioms learned in childhood increasingly resonate, such as "neither a borrower nor a lender be" from Shakespeare's Hamlet, or Ben Franklin's wisdom in "a penny saved is a penny earned."
As such, many Frederick County taxpayers who adhered to these commonsense principles their entire lives were blindsided upon reading The Star's Jan. 25 edition:
"I think, at a minimum, if we don't have a tax increase of 4 or 5 cents, we are going to be in a lot of trouble." ― 'Republican' Gene Fisher, Frederick County's interim Shawnee District Supervisor
So, we taxpayers "are going to be in a lot of trouble" for living frugally and saving for rainy days because our County Board did not.
Now, it's understandable that, as populations increase, so must taxes to fund emergency personnel and education. But an abrupt 8.2 percent jump would be needlessly cruel, and it's far more prudent to pay down our debts before spending more.
Yet that obvious alternative didn't cross Mr. Fisher's lips, which seems an intentional oversight akin to gagging on gnats and swallowing camels.
A five cent increase would generate a hefty annual sum of approximately $5.8 million, but that's paltry compared to the $35.5 million the county spends yearly making payments on its $342.64 million debts.
Page 21 of the county's most recent Comprehensive Annual Financial Report shows $18.8 million in yearly "Debt Service" payments on its $142.2 million "long-term (debt) obligations" listed on page 56.
Plus, page 11 of Frederick County Public Schools' 2020 budget shows $16.72 million in annual "Debt Service" payments on $124 million owed. So, instead of raising taxes, wouldn't it be wiser and kinder to reduce those obscene yearly payments totaling $35.5 million by satisfying our creditors?
Taxpayers did not foist this burden upon themselves, but they can offset future increases: Mr. Fisher's temporary tenure ends in November, and replacing him with a financially thrifty successor depends on the savvy of Shawnee residents.
Three candidates are vying for Shawnee's Republican nomination, but while all addressed the Frederick County Republican Committee Feb. 25, only Elaine Holliday defined herself by stating "I am not an advocate of tax increases."
Further elevating her above the others, Elaine has a Master's Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in accounting, is Senior Accountant at Shenandoah University, and vows to be "a responsible steward of taxpayer money."
A party canvass (aka primary) will be held from 4-7 p.m. March 24 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. Only registered voters from Shawnee District may participate by signing a pledge to support the nominee on Election Day.
Based on Elaine's résumé, this should be a one-person race, but the tax-and-spend good-ol'-boys have their knives and checkbooks out, so she needs our help and support.
Even if readers aren't from the Shawnee District, they can invest in Frederick County's future while learning more by visiting https://elaineholliday.com/ to support Elaine online. Thanks.
Franklin Fogle is a Frederick County resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.