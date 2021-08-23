School has started and students are back in their classrooms! The Shihadeh Innovation Center is now open in Winchester, marking a new opportunity for education in our community. This new direction will be advantageous to our high school students to explore new ideas and methods of learning while continuing to develop diverse and valuable skills. In addition though, the Innovation Center will be open for Adult Education and Workforce Retraining. This will be the bonus gift to our community for this investment in education. Adult education is critical for those wishing or needing to explore and develop new skills to create better employment options and growth to improve their lives and the lives of their families.
Life and career choices are not always linear, nor do they have to be. My personal career path was certainly nonlinear starting as a paper carrier, lifeguard, brick mason (a product of Vocational-Technical education), a Navy electrician and nuclear plant operator, Journeyman Industrial electrician, a student of architecture and urban planning and now I am a small business owner in real estate management. Many of these career changes and redirections involved pursuing new training, education or certifications. As a community we want to support a process of lifelong learning and reinvention as life is always subject to change. Many of the jobs of today did not exist a decade ago, and the jobs of the future are just now being conceived. The Innovation Center will help create opportunity and new pathways forward in technology, trades, and medical services and in many related fields. These are some of the bedrock careers needed for a strong and stable community. This commitment is not just within Winchester Public Schools but is integrated within our regional community college and must also be maintained with our local government, Economic Development and our Chamber of Commerce to fully leverage opportunity and growth and meet the demands of our growing workforce needs. A growing and innovative work force helps to expand our economy, keep our tax rates low and create opportunity for all of our citizens to live and to work and engage with their community.
In addition to these organizations we want to fully involve our area employers and business start ups to provide valuable options for internships, apprenticeships, and job shadowing. Through this integrated approach we can better leverage the investment made and the excitement generated in life long learning and community expansion. Innovation takes strong Leadership to put systems in place to support progress, Experience to work with the multitude of stakeholders, and Commitment to a strategic process for measurable and sustainable benefit. As your current representative on your city council I am committed to sustaining that investment and fostering the connections to secure true innovation as a cornerstone of our community. I am seeking your support to continue to represent Ward 1 this November. Vote Richard Bell on November 2nd.
Richard Bell serves on Winchester City Council and is running as a Democrat for the First Ward seat in the Nov. 2 election.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.