TERI MERRILL
Having run for office myself, I may have a different criteria to gauging candidates than many voters. I look at how passionate and determined the candidate is about the campaign, because running a campaign takes extraordinary energy, focus and organization. If a candidate isn’t excited and motivated to do the hard work of campaigning, then they may not be ready to do the even harder work of serving their constituents should they win. I see the campaign as a testing ground for how candidates will serve in an elected position.
I watched my friend, Irina Khanin, run an exceptionally difficult race when she ran for the VA District 29 seat for the House of Delegates against former delegate Chris Collins last year. Irina knew that the district leans Republican, but she didn’t hesitate to become the Democratic candidate. Talk about grit and perseverance! She spent hours meeting with experts and organizations to learn the issues that matter to this district, canvassing and talking with voters, and doing the hard work of raising both funds and awareness.
Irina is running again to win that same seat in a special election this November. And just like last time, she is working extremely hard to connect with voters and discuss her platform of practical, realistic goals that can improve the lives of many people in this community, including expanding access to high-speed internet.
Irina has served for years as a child advocate attorney, helping and protecting the most vulnerable in times of great stress. She is a member of several boards in this community, because she’s driven to serve. She has the integrity, passion and energy to work hard for positive change. I encourage you to read about her compelling background and platform at irina4delegate.com.
You want someone who has already proven that she will work hard every day for you and your loved ones in the Northern Shenandoah Valley? Then vote for Irina Khanin on Nov. 3, 2020.
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.