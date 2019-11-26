Is impeachment a political process, or is it a legal proceeding? This is not solely an academic question. At this moment in our nation’s history, how we answer this question is pivotal to our future. Why?
It is pivotal because our current House of Representatives is engaged in an impeachment action against the current President. House leadership has mischaracterized these proceedings as purely a political process. Having done so, they claim no obligation to adhere to the rule of law. This is the cornerstone of their “rules” for conducting the ongoing impeachment.
But, is impeachment a political process? How did House leadership arrive at that conclusion? I shall leave it to the House to reveal its source for its “political process” claim.
The second question — is impeachment a legal proceeding — is not at all difficult to answer.
Let’s trace its source. “This Constitution . . . shall be the supreme Law of the Land.” This (Article VI) establishes that our Constitution is law. Our Constitution is law!
Within that LAW (preceding Article VI) there are three specific references to impeachment. These include:
• “The House of Representatives shall have the sole power of impeachment.”
• “The Senate shall have the sole power to try all Impeachments.”
• “The President ... shall be removed from Office ... on impeachment for and conviction of ...”
This is what House Democrats wish our Nation to ignore. Impeachment is Law! It is not a political process.
Given that fact, the present impeachment action must adhere to that law. When an impeachment does not adhere to that law, the impeachment is unlawful.
Hence, the Senate (Upper Chamber) has the obligation to issue the House a cease-and-desist order (stop illegal activity). In the absence of such a cease-and-desist order, the Senate itself becomes an agent in an illegal activity.
It is considered a political process because the sole purpose is to hold hearings, indict, and then try in the senate. If the person is found guilty in the senate, that person is removed. No criminal charges are brought; it is up to prosecutors in the court system to file any necessary charges. Now, the republican house is very vocal that "it's a baaaaad processs, wahhhh". Here's what a former republican senator says about that: "Instead of bellowing about the process, engage in it. Here’s what I know: Neither the country nor the Constitution is served by a partisan shouting match divorced from the facts, a process boycotted by one side refusing to engage on the merits. John Adams is still right 250 years later: Facts are stubborn things. Facts are what should determine whether a stubborn president stays in office. Republicans, don’t fight the process, follow the facts wherever they lead, and put country above party." From Slade Gorton, R senate Washington state.
