According to the historians surveyed by the Siena College poll of Presidential Greatness, Ronald Reagan was successful because he was lucky. We are hearing this kind of talk regarding Donald Trump. Says a Washington Post editorial writer concerning Trump dodging impeachment, “Dang, if he didn’t do it again.” A London newspaper said last year that Trump’s luck had already worn out. A weekly magazine said two years ago that Trump will soon run out of luck in foreign affairs. MacLeans of Canada pondered whether Trump is a mad genius or merely the beneficiary of dumb luck. Trump himself might not disagree about the importance of luck. But, he says, to some extent, we make our own luck; and, you have to work really, really hard.
The expression “the harder I work, the luckier I am” has been attributed to numerous sages, including Thomas Jefferson, Hollywood mogul Samuel Goldwyn, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. On Monday Night Football years ago, O.J. Simpson once said great players put themselves into position to be lucky. Many people believe we can make our own luck, not merely through hard work and positioning, but also by having a positive attitude.
A certain kind of diversification can help with luck. Attempt a variety of things, and only follow-up on the ones that are successful. Cut your losses and reinforce success. Do not dwell on the things that fail. Focus, instead, on the opportunities before you. Let a thousand flowers blossom, said Mao Zedung. Not that each one will.
By the second year of the invasion of Russia during World War II, it became crucial for the Germans to focus their dwindling resources on precisely-defined objectives. In the Russian counter-attack, Field Marshall George Zhukov’s strategy was one of relentless advance on all fronts. Not every attack succeeded.
Overwhelming numbers can suppress any possible luck on the other side. Or, as they say, never give a sucker an even break.
As a business person, Trump managed risk. He arranged his finances so as to avoid personal liability and, so, survived the failures of several of his enterprises. He made one after another comeback. At a later time, he put his business onto a sound financial.
Bigger picture, a market-oriented economy features a mix of entrepreneurship and business management: The entrepreneurs, with their inventions and innovations, changing things in ways that are both creative and destructive. And, managers, who operate more or less “within the box,” rationalizing production, and focusing on efficiency.
Sometimes, it seems that there is no explanation other than luck. During the Battle of Midway, we got the jump on the Japanese because the radio on their scout plane that spotted our fleet failed. Similarly, the odds that life would emerge on this planet, the Cambrian explosion of advanced forms of life, and the sudden emergence of human life cannot be explained scientifically. The odds are way, way too small. Some things are not a matter of luck. Some things are destiny.
Clifford F. Thies is a professor of economics and finance at Shenandoah University, and a resident of Winchester. Affiliation is for identification only. Opinions expressed are his alone.
