I am aghast at the lack of transparency and acknowledgment of responsibility for the looming decision to close Route 9 through Hillsboro for one to three years so that less than 200 people in a county run amok with development of its own can benefit from the changes wrought on tens of thousands in West Virginia and Virginia.
Who the heck is in charge here? Not VDOT apparently, and even if it were is it VDOT for Loudoun County or VDOT for Clarke and the western counties?
It appears that the mayor of this less than 200 citizen village is calling the shots, along with a dubious regional compact stood up to circumvent traditional state road authorities whose constituent counties are largely outside the blast zone of the Hillsboro project. Tell me VDOT has no authority to exercise here? None? Shut this project down now.
So, who do we sue for the lack of transparency, the infringement of interstate commerce, the degradation of public safety, and the depletion of property values along alternative routes to shut down this ill-advised, unmanaged, un-vetted disaster? Where do our local, regional and state political bodies stand on this gross malfeasance? Nowhere apparently because the largely populated, moneyed counties of Northern VA through the NVTA are the ones calling the shots on behalf of toney little Hillsboro and its desire to isolate itself from the very real, everyday impacts of unconstrained residential development in Jefferson, Frederick and Loudoun counties.
Enough, already. Given current commuter traffic on Route 9, shutting down the road for one to three years to put in measures to slow traffic is just a ruse to drive those commuters off the road permanently, to the benefit of little ‘ole Hillsboro.
Instead, that current volume of traffic says only one thing — widen and add additional lanes to Route 9 from the WVA border to its terminus at Va. 7.
If Hillsboro and northwestern Loudoun County have a problem with this, they need only look at the governments they’ve elected over the years that rolled over and sold out the county to residential development, despite the prior examples of Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria (and now Prince William) before them.
That their neighbors in Frederick and Jefferson have done the same should not be our concern. An attempt by the few, to acutely and permanently damage the interests of the non-complicit many, is the concern.
As to anyone who believes we need a “plan” to address how commuters will re-route, are you kidding me? What a waste of bucks. Any idiot can tell exactly what those commuters will do. Even if they do not have WAZE or GPS, it won’t take more than two to three days of driving through gridlock heck for that commuter to figure it out. We know full well where all will re-route until all arteries from Frederick, Jefferson, Clarke and Western Loudoun will be choked to a standstill.
Can some adults please regain the cab and seize the controls of this runaway train? It’s insane.
Thank you Mr. Macoy, for expressing in writing what many people here in Clarke are feeling right now.
