DELMARA BAYLISS
I have heard rumors and whispers about the Republican candidate for mayor of Winchester. Many say she is really a Democrat who has chosen to seek the nomination of the Republican Party solely to run against Democratic Mayor David Smith. But seeking a party’s nomination is much more than a letter by a name on a ballot. It is accepting the values, beliefs, and priorities of that party. It is saying to all constituents that you stand with the others on your ticket and fully support and agree to vote for their candidates. So, Ms. Bostick, because the sole issue of your candidacy involves transparency, I believe it is important to state for the record your Republican Party’s views on important issues.
I understand that you have tried to distance yourself from the leader of your party, President Trump, but you cannot hide from the Republican Party platform. The Republican ticket will list Gade, Andrews, and Stegmaier. In a nutshell, their Republican values include standing with Trump to support building the border wall with Mexico, limiting Hispanic immigration and separating children from their families at the border, opposing any form of common sense gun safety legislation in order to protect the Second Amendment including no restrictions on any military assault-type weapons, protecting Confederate monuments, believing strongly that systemic racism does not exist, (Stegmaier stated this Republican position quite succinctly in his recent opinion letter to this paper), supporting Second Amendment sanctuary cities, and opposing antidiscrimination measures for LGBT Americans, to name a few. You have proudly placed this Republican cloak around your shoulders and embraced these values. If not, why would you have asked to be the Republican candidate in the election for mayor? Again, you can try to separate yourself from Trump, but you cannot separate yourself from all of the other candidates as well. So, are the rumors and whispers false? Are these your beliefs and values, or are you just pretending in order to run for mayor? That would not be very transparent.
I lived in Winchester most of my life, and while I now reside in Frederick County, I do not want to see the strides the city has made under the leadership of Mayor Smith be lost with Republican control that embraces any of the above listed beliefs. Winchester is a jewel, that while not perfect, strives and maintains an accepting attitude that is lacking in many of the surrounding areas. So to all voters in the city, please think before you vote, and remember that to be a Republican is to believe in Republican values. It is as simple as that. There is no gray area in today’s Republican Party. Please keep Winchester Democratic by proudly voting to re-elect Mayor David Smith.
Delmara Bayliss is a resident of Frederick County.
She can try to distance herself by saying she’s a “Republican,” but we all know the party formerly known as Republican has sold itself out, body and soul, to DJT, and is now the Trump Party, plain and simple, and there’s no way she can separate herself from it. Kathy Uphaus
Poor Ms. Uphaus, I guess you sold your soul to the Democrat party that worships the pure evil that is abortion -- is that how we're playing this game now?
[thumbup]
The TDS is real in this one, folks... #facts/don't/matter [lol]
Cowards don't get to weigh in on this.
