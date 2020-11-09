KEN KOVACH
As we watched the contentious election results, and hope for a peaceful transfer of power, I am reminded of the words of Ben Franklin. On the last day of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, the Pennsylvania delegate said this about our Constitution, “(It) is likely to be well administered for a course of years, and can only end in despotism” (tyranny). Has that moment arrived?
But Thomas Jefferson had devised a plan to help prevent tyranny from finding its way into our newly founded country. He said we must educate the people at large to illuminate minds and teach the history of tyranny in all its forms. Because even under the best government, those entrusted with power have in time and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.
So, here in Virginia, Jefferson proposed a bill to the House of Delegates known as “The More General Diffusion of Knowledge.” He said poverty has deprived the majority of an education, preventing many a genius with virtue from becoming useful instruments for the public. And, by educating all the people, there will be more that are able to guard our sacred deposit of rights and liberties. It took 18 years for a revised version of Jefferson’s bill to pass. And in 1796, three years of public education became available.
A leader of the French Revolution summarized this principle clearly in a quote. He said, “The secret of freedom lies in educating people. Whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant.”
So, let’s ensure public education is always teaching the history of tyranny in all its forms. But, for now, as we wait for the transfer of power, I am reminded of the following words of Jefferson. In 1801, he ended the first inaugural address with this all-inclusive spiritual closing. Jefferson said, “And may that infinite power, which rules the destinies of the universe, lead our councils to what is best, and give them a favorable issue for your peace and prosperity.” AMEN
Ken Kovach is a resident of Frederick County.
Yes, free, quality, education is necessary for a free democracy. I support any politician who supports equal education for all. Public schools, public libraries, a free press and free speech. All of these are the weapons against the conspiracy theories, false beliefs that threaten us these days. People seem to be willing to believe what they want to believe, False ideas, false evidence, false conclusions make for bad decisions and dangerous actions.
