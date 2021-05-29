KATE SIMPSON AND ELISABET MICHELSEN
Two recent articles in the Saturday, May 22, Winchester Star highlighted the extreme disparity between treatment of at-risk white youths vs. brown or black youths.
While it is commendable that our local detention facility emphasizes education over punishment as a way to encourage incarcerated young people to get back on the right path to success, there are injustices in treatment that we must acknowledge.
The article “Jailing of boy for ICE criticized by immigrant groups” explains that ours is the ONLY jurisdiction in the country detaining children for ICE and that our city has recently entered into a one-year contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Most states around the nation, including neighboring Maryland, have banned jails from detaining adults and children for ICE, so what’s going on in Winchester and Frederick County?
The current Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention budget includes $203,000 from ICE as reimbursement payment for the El Salvadorian youth’s incarceration here, although his mother resides in Philadelphia.
The case came from Longview, Washington, but citizens of Cowlitz County Youth Services Center cancelled its contract with ICE due to criticism and lack of transparency about immigrant youths held at the jail. Our locale is not close to the youth’s family who are not able to visit; most wonder why he isn’t at home for the past 10 months, in Philadelphia, with an ankle monitor?
“While the deal makes financial sense, some have questioned the morality of jailing children for ICE,” writes Star reporter Evan Goodenow. He quotes Tania Mattos, policy and Northeast monitoring manager for Freedom for Immigrants, who states, “It’s up to the people of the [communities] to let the mayor know, let the sheriff know, that morally and practically speaking, they don’t want blood money.”
Immigration attorney Samrach Sar contends nearly 10 months of incarceration is an example of punishment not fitting the crime. “The child is detained for what we believe are non-justifiable reasons,” Sar said. “He should be waiting for his removal proceedings at home with his mother.”
What is Winchester and Frederick County Citizens’ response going to be to this ICE contract?
President Biden has just announced new guidelines for ICE, prioritizing threats to national security and public safety and pledging to make sure that people seeking asylum are treated with dignity. Does this adolescent pose a threat to national security?
Why don’t policies respond to children’s developmental needs, and why wouldn’t Winchester City Councilors recognize the serious nature of this ICE contract—are we the only locale in the nation willing to make money off of the backs of black and brown children?
City Council member John Hill is on the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center Commission; he encourages people to reach out to ICE Office of Public Engagement (OPE) Community Relations Office, Alex Mulero.
