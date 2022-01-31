Even though the words "freedom" and "liberty" have always been used as if they are the same, there is a distinctive difference.
Freedom, by definition, is just simply unobstructed action according to our will.
" ... Liberty is unobstructed action according to our will within the limits drawn around us by the equal rights of others,” Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1819.
We all understand our actions are limited by morality and boundaries. Our country is full of correctional institutions for those who have failed to understand.
Liberty is free will within a society, up to the point of treading on others. Liberty is selfless, considerate, and respectful. Liberty is about us, whereas, freedom is about self.
In today’s pandemic, wearing masks is how we defend and protect the liberty of our fellow Americans. Most people don’t need official mask mandates because they naturally understand.
In our schools, mask mandates are an instrument of learning in many ways. Mask mandates teach unity, exemplifying America’s motto E Pluribus Unum, which means “out of many, one."
Each student realizes this is not about me - it is about us. We are all subjected to the same inconvenience for the common good. Mask mandates teach students respect for science, and to be considerate, especially of those who are most vulnerable.
Unfortunately, our dysfunctional political divide is disrupting the classroom. When the mask mandates in our schools are here today and gone tomorrow for political reasons and not science, it creates confusion and chaos for everyone. Tragically, wearing a mask in school is becoming a political statement.
We all need hope. So, the hope for students is in the history of pandemics. Pandemics come around about once each century, are with us for a few years, and then we return to normal. After two years, the experts believe the end is near for COVID-19. Too bad we couldn’t be patient, because all the fuss in a few months is most likely going to be irrelevant.
I believe our failure to truly understand the difference between liberty and freedom, as defined by our founder, is a major contributing factor to our divide. Ask yourself if there is any chance that your freedom is treading on anyone’s liberty.
Ken Kovach is a resident of Frederick County.
