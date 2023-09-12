For 20 years I have been living about 2 miles southeast of Carmeuse (as the crow flies). Being that our primary winds come from the northwest, I have questions on air quality monitoring at the quarry.
For years now I have had sinus problems. The thing about my situation is when I go on vacation to another location my sinus problem seems to clear up. My question(s) are:
1) Doesn’t the state require air monitoring at the quarry?
2) Who conducts the air monitoring; is it an independent contractor or is it allowed inhouse?
3) How often is air quality testing done?
4) Has Carmeuse ever been in violation of air quality standards?
5) Is it possible to produce/or better yet display these test results at the Sept. 20 board meeting?
In a Sept 8 article in The Winchester Star on Carmeuse rezoning, there was a mention of some proffers offered by Carmeuse. The one that I find very interesting is: “If trucks leaving Carmeuse via Brucetown road exceeds 400 trucks per day (over a 30-day consecutive period) they will donate $1 million dollars to the county for road improvements.”
I’m no genius, but if I was the plant manager there, I’m going to ship 500-plus trucks a day for 28 days and ship 390 trucks on day 29! What a ridiculous proffer. If we fall for this, it would be shameful.
Now, backing up on this truck issue let's do some math. Say Carmeuse sends out 500 trucks in a day. Divide that by 8 hours, and it equals about 1 truck per minute!
If you’re a local resident, that’s another large, congested area just up the road from I-81, exit 317.
Remember, Carmeuse is more than a quarry, they produce lime a product which is very similar to talcum powder. Crushed limestone is ground into a fine powder and then the powdered limestone is heated in a kiln (they have two) at high temperatures around 1,000°C to produce quicklime (calcium oxide). This process is known as calcination.
The amount of dust and combustion gases created are very significant.
There are very few industries that have the capability to produce this much air pollution if not properly maintained. Is this really worth 108 jobs?
Maybe we should stick with warehousing for tax revenue!
Our Clear Brook and Stephenson neighbors are already having dust and combustion air quality problems, well water problems, traffic problems, sound problems (on certain days I can hear the conveyor belts and blasts), and we don’t need more.
Then there’s “Mt. Clear Brook” composed of waste material. What an eye sore. There must be one huge hole in the ground there. Maybe Mt. Clear Brook could be a ski slope in the winter. Take a ride out Route 11 and check it out.
Several years back I lost a new home sale (in my same area) because it was “close to a quarry.” Snowden Bridge, you should get involved.
William Meier is a resident of Stephenson.
