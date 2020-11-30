BERNIE DEMSKI
“It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”
— Yogi Berra, 1947
You have printed letters on your editorial page from writers who display disgust, anger and hatred because our President is rightfully demanding that we get accurate, honest, fraud-free election results. They claim victory for Biden before the election is over. The election is not over. Ballots are still being counted and lawsuits have been field in key states where fraud is suspected. Those who do not know when elections are final certainly do not know the agendas offered by the candidates.
Enter here a brief refresher. If they voted for Biden they voted to defund police departments and in some jurisdictions eliminate entire police departments. They voted for open borders to allow into our country thugs, drug users and dealers, rapists and murderers. They voted for more riots, looting, injuring innocent citizens, injuring police, burning buildings, cars, churches and our flags. They voted for increased taxes. They voted for continuing to murder thousands of babies each day and to extend these murders to include babies who have been born and to sell the babies’ body parts.
These voters learned their political desires from cheats and liars all who have a “D” behind their names. You know who they are: “I did not have sex with that woman”; “What difference does it make?” (Benghazi); “If you want to keep your doctor you can keep your doctor”; “If you don’t vote for me you are not black.”
President Trump is making history. He is energized by his love for this country and his love for you and me. Look at the numbers — economy, jobs, trade agreements, early and effective COVID-19 actions, development of effective vaccines in record time, favorable relations with foreign leaders. President Trump is being nominated for four Nobel Peaces Prizes!
The differences between our two candidates are remarkable. I attempted (and was denied three times) to vote to continue the many successful improvements that President Trump has worked diligently and tirelessly to make America Great Again.
The registered legal voters reelected President Trump for four more years. The crooked, biased, Trump-hating media, the worthless lying Democrat politicians, the untrustworthy Biden team and the cheating ballot counters are doing all they can to replace President Trump.
The election process and investigations continue Remember it ain’t over ’til it’s over.
God bless you and God bless America.
Bernie Demski is a Stephens City resident.
T is a sore loser. He proves himself an embarrassment. Your descriptions of Dems is so false and wrong. All of it. You are deluded.
Well bless your heart, that is the saddest thing i’ve heard this side of a Patsy Cline song. You are adorable when you’re angry, but cross my heart and hope to die....stick a needle in his eye (or a fork or what have you), but Donald Trump as President is DONE. As in NO MORE YEARS! As in....not a winner but a.....LOSER! Better start packing those bags, Melania. (I really dont care-do you?)
